AI is taking over the world, but can it determine which superstar will hold the WWE Universal Championship in 2040? We asked Google Bard AI, and it certainly had an answer, with three names coming into clear focus!

According to the AI, 17 years from now, in 2040, three superstars could be the ones holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns holds the title, but in 17 years, he will likely be retired.

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Current United States Champion Austin Theory

Olympic Gold Medal Winner Gable Steveson

While the first two stars have debuted and are very active in WWE, when it comes to the last star, he is yet to even debut in the squared circle.

FloWrestling @FloWrestling Gable Steveson has a reminder for you. Gable Steveson has a reminder for you. https://t.co/OHSb50iYw9

Analyzing which of AI's three predictions is likeliest to hold the WWE Universal Championship in 2040

Bron Breakker is currently 25, so in 2040, he'd be 42, which is more or less the perfect age to be at the main event level. Stars such as John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, etc., have all held the main belt at that age.

He is also one of the most over stars in NXT, with an incredible title reign that ended recently. Losing the championship has only made him more vicious, and it seems he will be more than ready to main event when he finally moves up.

Austin Theory is also 25 and has already become a champion on the main roster with the United States Title. The star was even pushed a lot by Vince McMahon and put over by John Cena. It appears that he is destined for greatness. Whether that happens or not now remains to be seen.

Finally, the third choice was Gable Steveson. WWE signed the Olympic Gold Medal winner but never debuted. He was training and has now apparently gone back to amateur wrestling.

Minnesota Wrestling @GopherWrestling One of the best to ever wear the Maroon and Gold, happy birthday @GableSteveson One of the best to ever wear the Maroon and Gold, happy birthday @GableSteveson! https://t.co/J9yeffLRxI

It could be that the company is waiting for him to be ready enough before they put him on the show.

In 17 years, the star could be one of the top names in the company. With his legitimate background, it's understandable why he'd be an easy choice, and at 23 years old, he has the world in front of him.

