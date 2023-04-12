What happened to Gable Steveson? Why has the promising star not made his WWE main roster debut yet?

Gable Steveson was touted to be one of the most promising prospects in WWE. He holds a vast amateur wrestling experience and has also refined his pro wrestling acumen thanks to his over two-year stay in the Performance Center. The youngster even graced the WrestleMania stage last year but, unfortunately, hasn't debuted in a WWE ring.

Steveson signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2021 after a brief appearance at SummerSlam. In the fall of that same year, he was drafted to the RAW brand. It was reported in October that he was training full-time in WWE under the guidance of Fit Finlay after an ablation to treat Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome had sidelined him.

Gable Steveson was a part of WWE's NIL (Next In Line) program, but despite being drafted to RAW, he hasn't made his debut yet. The reason behind his absence is because the superstar is aiming for the 2024 Olympics. He is currently set to compete in the US Open wrestling tournament in an attempt to qualify for the US Olympic Trials next year, thus delaying his WWE debut.

The 22-year-old already has an Olympic gold in his kitty. In 2020, he pulled off a surreal finish by executing a takedown with less than a second remaining. He won a second NCCA Championship for the University of Minnesota later that year. Despite retiring from wrestling in March 2022 to pursue WWE, he is raring to win another Olympic honor for America.

What did Gable Steveson say about his WWE main roster debut?

Steveson's last known appearance on WWE television was in December 2022, when he attended fellow Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle's birthday celebrations. The legend termed Gable Steveson, a talented wrestler whom WWE needed to push substantially to maximize his potential. He even offered to be his manager.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Gable Steveson couldn't provide a confirmed date for his WWE in-ring debut. He did disclose that he wanted to debut soon, even though his amateur wrestling goals have taken a large chunk of time out of his schedule.

"I’m pretty close to debuting and being on-screen. I’m just waiting for that call and waiting for that time. Some days it’s stressful because I never know when it will come and I’m used to amateur wrestling where it’s like, ‘Hey, we have the Olympics in three months or we have the Olympic trials in two months, be ready for it.’ Right now, you’re going through the motions with no goal, and I wish I could have that goal in sight and put forth and give people real answers when I’m debuting." [H/T POSTWrestling]

Gable Steveson gave his first physical display at 'Mania last year when he hit Chad Gable with a German Suplex. The rivalry could pick up after the former rejoins Titanland full-time.

