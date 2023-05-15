We asked Google AI who will win between Roman Reigns and The Rock (& it had a bold prediction)

For years, Roman Reigns has been primed for a dream match against The Rock. While it hasn't happened, WWE fans are naturally curious about who would win between the two legendary cousins. Google has given its verdict on this debate, with its answer likely to leave some people surprised.

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked Google AI (Bard) to predict the winner of a potential match between The Tribal Chief and his Hollywood star cousin. Bard praised both superstars but ultimately claimed that Reigns would win.

Check out Bard's answer:

"If Roman Reigns and The Rock were to have a match, I think Roman Reigns would win. He is the more physically imposing wrestler, and he is in better shape. He is also more consistent in his performances. The Rock is a great wrestler, but he is not as consistent as Roman Reigns. He is also older, and he may not be able to keep up with the physical demands of the business."

Bard added that The Rock is the better entertainer, which could work in his favor. However, the AI stuck with its prediction of Reigns winning:

"Of course, anything can happen in a wrestling match. The Rock is a very charismatic wrestler, and he could get the crowd behind him. He could also pull off a surprise victory. However, I think Roman Reigns is the more likely winner."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Young Roman Reigns and The Rock’s teaser Young Roman Reigns and The Rock’s teaser 👀 https://t.co/S2n1hG3pmJ

It remains to be seen if this dream match will ever happen, following years of teasing but no payoff.

Will The Rock return to WWE and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

The two were set to face each other at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. However, Dwayne Johnson reportedly felt he wouldn't have enough time to get into the proper shape to have a main event match against The Tribal Chief. The Great One is a busy man.

As a result, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He came up short but still seems like the best choice to dethrone The Head of the Table.

Meanwhile, fans still hoping to see The Rock return and fight his cousin could finally get their match next year. He has kept the door open for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, which would mark the 25th anniversary of The Great One's first 'Mania main event in that very city.

Following the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE could feasibly ensure Reigns keeps his title until next year's Show of Shows. Chances are slim, but we can finally get the definitive answer to the question on everybody's lips: Who is the real Tribal Chief?

Do you agree with Bard's prediction that Reigns would defeat his cousin? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

