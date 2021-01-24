"We both could've walked away" - Paul Heyman says he & Roman Reigns could have retired before heel turn

Paul Heyman has implied that he and Roman Reigns could have "walked away" from their careers before Roman's return at SummerSlam last year.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Roman Reigns' special counsel revealed that the pair did not need to return to WWE and have both already created a legacy for themselves that is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former General Manager and WWE Creative also said that he and Roman Reigns were blazing a path in WWE that "no one else had the balls to blaze before."

Here is what Paul Heyman had to say about himself and Roman Reigns:

“Because I think we were both very satisfied with our body of work and we both could’ve walked away. And we both could have said “Ok, made a lot of money, caused a lot of commotion, been on top for many years.” What a body of work. Hall of Fame careers, both of us. But neither one of us was satisfied. Neither one of us… our appetites were insatiated. As 2020 became a seismic shift in the entire, not just the entire WWE Universe, the actual universe itself, that there was an opportunity to craft a new narrative. A new trajectory. A new level of greatness that’d never been achieved. A different approach to the presentation. And we both wanted to take the shot at it. And we both wanted to see just how much we could transform this industry, set the trend, and blaze a path that no one had had the balls to blaze before. And we were on the same page. So that’s why this is different than anybody else I’ve ever worked with. Our reputations are cemented, our Hall of Fame careers are in the books. And yet, we are both probably doing… I know Roman Reigns is doing the best work of his entire career and it’s only just begun.”

"Our Hall of Fame careers are in the books, and yet @WWERomanReigns is doing the absolute best of work his career..."@HeymanHustle knows his partnership with Roman will only get stronger 🤝 pic.twitter.com/DpCGxwaJh7 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 23, 2021

Paul Heyman heaps praise on Roman Reigns' blood Jey Uso

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

In the same interview with BT Sport, Paul Heyman was also quick to heap praise on Jey Uso, who has been working alongside his family member Roman Reigns in recent months.

"‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has out-performed Big E. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has out-performed every single Superstar on SmackDown."

Jey Uso is currently scheduled to appear in the 2021 Royal Rumble.