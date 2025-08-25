“We just had s*x in the Black Sea” - 3 secrets you may not know about ex-WWE star Lana

Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, was known for her managerial role initially before she became an in-ring performer herself. In 2013, she signed with the company and debuted the same year as Rusev's manager.

The duo climbed the rungs of the ladder quickly and emerged among the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion. Lana's great mic skills and ravishing looks contributed significantly to their meteoric rise.

In 2021, Perry was released from the company. However, in 2025, she was re-signed by WWE and is now in a legends deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Meanwhile, despite her active social media presence, there are some things fans may be unaware of about Perry. In this article, we look at three such rarely-told facts about Lana:

#3. Lana confirms getting intimate inside the tank

The on-screen pairing of Rusev and CJ Perry translated into a real-life romance, and the two ended up married soon after. In 2019, The Bulgarian Brute insinuated that the couple had two s*x inside the tank, which he used during his WrestleMania 31 entrance during his United States Championship match against John Cena.

Later, Lana herself confessed that it was indeed true and revealed not only the tank, but the couple also had s*x in the Black Sea in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Lana & Rusev (Credit: A now-deleted post on Lana's IG)

2. She was linked with a former WWE champion

In a shocking turn of events, Lana and Rusev separated in 2024. Following her separation, the former manager was romantically linked with ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, as the two were spotted together multiple times.

However, Lana directly addressed the rumor via an Instagram Story and debunked such speculation by revealing she and Damina Priest were just good friends.

"No, I am not dating Damian Priest. [laughs] That is very much... That was a funny internet rumor. You know what's always really funny for me? If I post a guy... It's like: [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up in March and April, any time I posted them on [Instagram Story], they're like [worried face], and all the DMs are like, 'Is that your new boyfriend?' It's like, guys... I have guy friends, calm down," she said.

Moreover, Perry and Rusev got back together in early 2025.

#3. WWE allegedly tried to split Lana and Rusev

In 2015, the couple was part of a storyline in which The Bulgarian Brute and Perry were separated and linked to different partners, Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.

Following the storyline, there was a report by Wrestling Observer that suggested that the Stamford-based promotion wanted to split the couple for real.

The storyline was also ruined after Rusev and Lana got engaged, and the news leaked on social media and soon went viral.

"Vince McMahon is trying to break up Rusev and Lana in real life. Observer suggests that Vince forced an on-screen break up and new pairing in order to help facilitate a real-life breakup between the two. It is said that Vince feels that someone like Rusev shouldn’t get a girl like Lana."

While The Ravishing Russian is under WWE's legend contract, she hasn't made any appearances on television yet. It will be interesting to see whether she returns on-screen anytime soon.

