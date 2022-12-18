"Wearing practically nothing" - When WWE's Lita detailed her 'very weird' experience in Times Square

After a brief run in Extreme Championship Wrestling, Lita joined WWE in 1999. During her time with the Stamford-based company, the 47-year-old participated in several photoshoots, including one in Times Square in New York City.

In her autobiography, "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D.--The Reality of Amy Dumas," The Extreme Diva recalled participating in the Times Square photoshoot. The Hall of Famer said that she felt awkward and uncomfortable during it.

"The shoot was a very weird experience. There I was, in the middle of freaking Times Square, wearing practically nothing, with all these fans standing around hooting and hollering. At first I tried to play it cool, chatting with the fans. But as the day went on, I began feeling awkward and uncomfortable. I had to act like there was nothing wrong. I don't mind posing in a studio environment, but it really su*ked doing it out in the street with an audience watching. It wasn't a great day for me. It was something that I hope I never have to go through again," she wrote.

Lita spent about seven years in the Stamford-based company before retiring in 2006 following her defeat against Mickie James at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Lita has made sporadic WWE appearances since her retirement

Since her retirement in 2006, Lita has made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company. She has also competed in a few matches over the past few years.

Last January, the Hall of Famer returned to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 26 and eliminated Mickie James before Charlotte Flair threw her over the top rope. About a month later, Lita challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she came up short.

