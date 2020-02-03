Were these Stone Cold Steve Austin's 5 most shocking Stunners of all time?

Stone Cold Steve Austin has claimed a big number of victims over the years

As time goes by, it appears that the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin as a genuine legend of the wrestling business goes uncontested.

The WWE Hall of Fame Superstar and multi-time world champion, is one of the company's most popular names of all time. After being fired unceremoniously by WCW earlier in his career, he arrived in what was then the World Wrestling Federation to, shall we say, limited fanfare.

But through sheer work-rate and determination, coupled with a tremendous charisma and appeal that would soon push through to the fore, Austin established himself as a top star in 1997 and, in truth, never looked back.

At the forefront of much of that popularity and rise to the top was the ever-effective Stone Cold Stunner, the finishing move that's gone on to become one of the most recognisable of all time. Men and women of all ages have eaten a Stunner or two from the Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin - and some of them in the most incredible of circumstances.

With this in mind, we're delving into the archive to put together a collection of the most shocking Stone Cold Stunners of all time. Enjoy - and that's the bottom line, 'cus Stone Cold Said So!

#5. Good ol' JR takes a hit

Back in 1997, Austin was co-holder of the WWF tag team championships alongside his rather unlikely partner, Dude Love. Injury issues pertaining to Austin, however, meant that the duo were forced to relinquish those championships. Nothing strange in that. But bear with us.

The man taking the titles was the 'evil' Commissioner, Sgt. Slaughter, who was in the ring being interviewed by Jim Ross at the time Love and Austin made their way to the squared circle. Dude gave up his gold, and Austin did so, too, albeit by hurling the championship belt at Slaughter's feet.

Seemingly an innocent bystander, Ross appeared to offer Austin no more than his heartfelt wishes given the Texan's plight. As we came to know, though, Stone Cold doesn't handle pity well - and for his 'trouble' Ross was nailed with a Stone Cold Stunner right then and there. Ouch!

