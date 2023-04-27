Were WWE legends Kane and Lita in a legitimate relationship? Finding the truth

Over the past few decades, WWE has created some very controversial storylines, especially before the advent of the PG era. Certain storylines were made to seem so real that fans couldn’t differentiate between reel and real life, and often questions would arise about the relationship between superstars.

A similar situation happened with Kane and Lita when the duo were booked for a bizarre storyline that had all the elements of a toxic relationship. It was intense enough to have everyone hooked, but it wouldn’t have been digestible had it been a storyline in the current era.

Back in 2004, Lita and Kane were booked into a romantic storyline, if you could even call it romantic. At the time, The Extreme Diva was in a real-life and on-screen relationship with Matt Hardy. In the storyline, Kane would constantly hurt Matt Hardy, and his only condition to stop was to have a night of passion with Lita.

The storyline quickly escalated to The Big Red Machine kidnapping Lita and impregnating her. To make it even more bizarre, WWE booked a match between Matt Hardy and Kane, and the winner would get to marry Lita. Well, The Big Red Machine secured victory and had an on-screen wedding.

Since WWE didn’t want to drag the storyline through an entire pregnancy, the former women’s champion was shown to suffer a miscarriage after Gene Snitsky pushed her.

At this point, Kane turned face to protect Lita’s honor, but their pairing didn’t last long. After a while, she betrayed her "protector" to pair up with Edge!

As strange as the story ended up being, it was still just that: a story. Lita and The Big Red Machine aren’t married in real life, and he wasn’t one of the pro wrestlers she dated outside the ring. Her wedding was purely kayfabe.

Lita had another WWE wedding apart from Kane

Lita betrayed The Big Red Machine, which ended her storyline with him, but she paired up with Edge, which was the beginning of another romantic angle for her. This one had a different sort of ending, however.

More than a decade before The Rated-R Superstar married his current partner Beth Phoenix, WWE booked him in a storyline with Lita. This resulted in another on-screen wedding for Lita in 2005, but it was interrupted by Matt Hardy, who The Extreme Diva had been dating in real life.

During her conversation on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed how much she disliked the love triangle between Matt Hardy, Edge, and herself.

"I almost quit a month [into] the whole love triangle. At that point, not only was it so hard, it was also out of shame. Like, I wasn’t proud of how I conducted myself. Yes, if I had to do it all over again, I absolutely would have handled myself differently.”

In real-life, the WWE Hall of Famer isn’t married to anyone and has chosen to remain single as a personal choice!

