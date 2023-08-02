What if 39-year-old ditches LWO to team up with current WWE NXT champions for good? Exploring the possibilities! 

WWE NXT delivered the goods with another exciting show. Main roster stars and free agents such as Mustafa Ali, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke, and Baron Corbin appeared alongside NXT favorites.

The main event of the night featured Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo standing their ground against Gallus in a six-man tag team bout. They spent the night talking about a mystery partner, keeping many in suspense. Fans were certainly thrilled when it was revealed to be LWO member Santos Escobar. The D'Angelo Family went on to win the bout.

With a union formed, many are wondering if something more could come out of their surprise arrangement. This article will look at three possible reasons why the SmackDown star may end up ditching his current teammates for The Family.

Below are three possible reasons why Santos Escobar may ditch the Latino World Order to side with the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

#3. Santos and The Family have a notable past together on WWE NXT

Legado del Fantasma on NXT

Many in the WWE Universe were shocked to see Santos Escobar on the same side as The Family. The two have been at loggerheads before and were thought to be bitter rivals.

Prior to Santos becoming a member of the Latino World Order, he led Legado del Fantasma. The group included Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, just like the LWO but also featured Elektra Lopez.

While on NXT, the group went to war with The Family in an attempt to gain control of the brand. In fact, it was Tony D who ultimately led to Santos being exiled from NXT altogether prior to Escobar's main roster call-up.

Given their past, it was shocking to see them unite. Still, there's a certain bonding that happens when superstars go to war against each other in WWE. The Family and Santos have mutual respect for each other despite their past, which may encourage the stars to unite on a more regular basis.

#2. It could be argued that Rey Mysterio outshines Escobar in the Latino World Order

As noted, Santos Escobar originally led Legado del Fantasma. Upon joining the main roster, Santos and his stablemates joined hands with Rey Mysterio. This led to the recreation of the Latino World Order.

While the group formed thanks to Santos' respect for Mysterio, there has been an unfortunate side effect. Rey is a WWE Hall of Famer and icon, which means he is the focus of whatever he's doing at any given time. That means Escobar is no longer the head honcho.

There may be jealousy brewing within the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He could opt to join Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in The Family so he's the big star of a group once again, as opposed to playing second fiddle to Mysterio.

#1. The Family and Santos Escobar have obvious chemistry and could take over the company

The biggest reason why Santos Escobar may choose to ditch his current WWE family for a new one comes down to one thing - power. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion had always craved power.

The entire basis of the feud between Legado del Fantasma and The Family came down to power and control. Both sides wanted to run NXT. Santos hoped to take over SmackDown, but instead, he and the rest of the group became good guys honoring their hero.

It doesn't have to be that way for Santos, however. He could unite with The Family who have no issues doing whatever it takes to succeed. Tony D and Stacks will use crowbars and cheat to get ahead if necessary.

Given the incredible chemistry the three displayed on WWE NXT, it would make sense for the trio to unite full-time. In doing so, they may obtain the power and the control they've desired for so long.

