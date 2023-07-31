Who are Tony D'Angelo and Channing Lorenzo? All you need to know about the new NXT Champions!

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo successfully defeated Gallus to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Since winning the titles, there has been a lot of buzz about D'Angelo and Lorenzo. Almost everyone in the WWE Universe aspires to know more about the duo.

To understand D'Angelo and Lorenzo, it is important to know that they are both members of a stable known as The D'Angelo Family. The faction was created in 2022 and is still active currently. While Tony D'Angelo serves as the leader of the group, Channing Lorenzo acts as his henchman.

D'Angelo's real name is Joseph Arriola. Having been signed to NXT since 2021, D'Angelo has faced some big names on the white and gold brand. Channing Lorenzo, on the other hand, joined WWE in 2022. Since making his debut, Lorenzo has been loyal to D'Angelo and his faction.

The 26-year-old's loyalty has finally paid off after he and D'Angelo won the NXT Tag Team Championship. Considering they are the reigning champions now, it will be interesting to see the threats posed to them during this run. The booking of The D'Angelo Family in the coming weeks is something WWE fans should closely monitor.

Tony D'Angelo received encouragement from a top WWE star during a tough time

Before Tony D'Angelo could win the NXT Tag Team Championship at The Great American Bash, the 28-year-old suffered through tough times. Not only that, but it was also tough for The D'Angelo family as a whole since Tony was arrested last month during an episode of NXT.

The storyline arrest of D'Angelo happened due to an incident involving The D'Angelo Family and Pretty Deadly. After beating Pretty Deadly in the first-ever Trunk Match, The D'Angelo Family was seen throwing them into a lake. While WWE drafted Pretty Deadly to SmackDown later, D'Angelo remained behind bars. During this time, Dominik Mysterio supported Tony. He wrote:

"Only the strong survive…TonyDangeloWWE"

Dominik Mysterio had given this advice based on his experience. During the storyline against his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik attacked him at his house, which led to the 26-year-old being arrested. Since returning, Dominik has experienced some massive moments in WWE.

It seems that the advice given by Dominik has worked well for Tony D'Angelo. Since returning from jail, the 28-year-old looks like a new man and is now also a champion. It will be interesting to see what D'Angelo will achieve in his career, considering his potential.