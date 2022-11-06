What did Aaron Carter do in WWE?

In a piece of tragic news, singer and rapper Aaron Carter was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years of age. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they received a call at 11 AM, Saturday, about a male who had drowned in his tub.

Carter was part of multiple musical projects and albums in his lifetime. He began his career as the lead singer of Dead End, a band formed after the members met at a Tampa rock school. This generated his interest in pop music and he made it big. His debut studio album, Crush on You, was released on December 1997 and became certified gold in Norway, Spain, Denmark, Canada, and Germany.

Aaron Carter released multiple albums throughout his music career. The most renowned ones are Another Earthquake, The Music Never Stopped and Most Requested Hits. He also played a role in the television industry, having participated in Dancing with the Stars Season 9, and the reality series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2012 among others.

Carter briefly stepped into the world of professional wrestling in 2006. Back then, he and his siblings starred in a reality show named House of Carters. Aaron and his older brother Nick, a part of the Backstreet Boys, were featured on the October 26 edition of WWE SmackDown to build hype for their TV show.

The Carters were joined by The Miz, who organized a dance competition featuring WWE Divas while they acted as judges. Eventually, things did not go well between The Miz and the two celebrities. A heated exchange led to an all-out brawl, which the Divas joined in on to end the segment.

Former WWE personality Aaron Carter believed he would die by the age of 30

Aaron Carter was a controversial figure while he was alive. He was part of multiple legal troubles due to his drug habits and had tumultuous relationships with women. He even struggled with his sexuality for some time.

During an interview with US Magazine in 2017, Carter disclosed that he feared death was approaching him as his life spiraled out of control.

“Life, it was pretty tough,” “I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away.”

During that time, Aaron Carter lost his father, got arrested again due to drugs, and even split with his girlfriend. Rehabilitation saved his life and it was music in which he found solace.

“I produce music when I feel depressed. It’s just my way out, my way of resting my mind. That’s how all these songs came about. They’re about ex-girlfriends that didn’t work out. I wrote songs about them while I was with them, trying to get them to understand what they were doing to me.”

Thomas Gorham @tg073093 Lizzie McGuire @ImLizzieM It's been 21 YEARS since the Aaron Carter episode of Lizzie McGuire aired It's been 21 YEARS since the Aaron Carter episode of Lizzie McGuire aired https://t.co/vaaTzQ7uQQ One of the greatest episodes of television of all time RIP Arron Carter twitter.com/imlizziem/stat… One of the greatest episodes of television of all time RIP Arron Carter twitter.com/imlizziem/stat…

Sportskeeda sends its deepest condolences to the Carter family.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes