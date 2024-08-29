What advice did Randy Orton give Andrade? All you need to know

Randy Orton might be 44 years old, but his physique definitely makes him look a lot younger. The superstar has the build of an athlete but has the muscle mass of a fighter. Undoubtedly, Orton has to follow a certain diet and be an active member at the gym to keep up his appearance in the ring.

Given his physique and experience, The Viper has a lot of tips and tricks to share with others in the business. In fact, it seems that WWE Superstar Andrade has truly embraced an interesting piece of advice Orton gave about how to gain some extra pounds.

Recently, Randy Orton stated that he consumed a whole jar of Nutella before his match against Gunther, and has been consuming large amounts of the same to gain weight.

"I stole a bottle of Nutella from catering and consumed the entire thing before my match with Gunther and probably gained like nine pounds that night. I was sugared up to the gills, yeah... I want a Nutella deal so I've been consuming a lot of Nutella hence the 290 pounds. See those traps? That's Nutella, bro. I wore traps provided by Nutella."

Andrade shared a picture on social media where he showed a huge jar of Nutella and expressed his gratitude to Randy Orton for the advice.

Randy Orton seems to be in a feud with popular rapper

The Apex Predator has been in his fair share of feuds, but this time fans are confused about whether one of his recent rivalries is a work or shoot. It so happens that popular rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE and opened up about a backstage confrontation he had with Randy Orton about the latter's past comments on him.

However, The Viper took to social media following that revelation and implied that MGK was lying about the situation. The rapper retaliated by telling Orton that WWE had the cameras rolling during that time and the footage can be released to determine whether or not he was lying.

Furthermore, Grayson Waller commented on the situation, claiming that he witnessed MGK putting The Legend Killer in a headlock. However, Waller's comment makes it seem like it a work.

As of now, it's yet to be determined whether this is purely a work or Orton does have real-life heat with Machine Gun Kelly.

