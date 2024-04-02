What advice did Roman Reigns' father give him early in life? Exploring The Tribal Chief's revelation

Roman Reigns' meteoric rise in WWE has been remarkable and has taken him to the pinnacle of professional wrestling. The Tribal Chief is a six-time WWE World Champion and is currently 1,308 days into a historical Universal title reign. He's been in seven WrestleMania main events and will headline this year's 'Mania at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia against Cody Rhodes.

The Head of the Table has been a money magnet for the Stamford-based company. He's rivaled John Cena's merchandise sales and reached the 13-time WWE Champion's level despite playing the role of a despised heel.

Roman Reigns learned from a young age that money means everything in the pro wrestling business. He recently shed light on advice that his father, Sika Anoa'i of the Wild Samoans, gave him ahead of his in-ring career.

Reigns revealed what his father taught him during a confessional on A&E's latest Biography: WWE Legends documentary that delved into the 38-year-old's life.

"From the very beginning my dad always taught me that when you come around this ring, it's only about money. It's only about drawing money."

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has played a significant role in guiding WWE into a new era in which the company is flourishing financially. His main event spell and incredible title reign have helped shatter several records.

Reigns beat Triple H for the WWE Championship in the main event at WrestleMania 32. That event garnered the company's highest attendance on record, with 101,763 fans flocking to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

John Cena hailed Roman Reigns for elevating the title and becoming 'the greatest of all time'

John Cena is arguably one of, if not the, most successful WWE Superstars in history. He transcended his peers with unbelievable charisma and dedication to the pro wrestling business.

The Leader of the Cenation moved into a part-time role during Roman Reigns' rise. The 46-year-old has taken his acting talents to Hollywood but still keeps up with the product.

Reigns has beaten Cena twice in singles action during his career. He was perhaps passed the torch by the Doctor of Thugonomics when he prevailed at No Mercy 2017.

Cena made a glowing assessment of The Bloodline leader in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Many have 'held the title,' but none have elevated the position and have had as much success personally and for the entirety of the WWE like Roman Reigns. A true one of a kind and, in my opinion, the greatest of all time."

Reigns' legendary title reign could be ended on April 7 when he defends against Cody Rhodes. If he loses to The American Nightmare in Philly, he'll sit fourth on the list of longest WWE world title reigns. There can be no argument that his title reign cements his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

