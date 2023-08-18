What if Beth Phoenix finds an ally in 31-year-old WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Beth Phoenix’s tag team career doesn’t get talked about enough. The Galamzon has competed in plenty of tag team action in the past. She was one-half of Divas of Doom alongside Natalya. This heel team remained active between 2011 and 2012. Now, wrestling Twitter wants them back with a new name and another member.

The prospective third partner is none other than NXT’s Ivy Nile. The 31-year-old star is a celebrated member of the NXT roster. Her in-ring skills and brute strength could make for a solid addition to Beth Phoenix and Natalya’s stable should WWE create a new version of Divas of Doom.

Here’s one way the storyline could play out:

Ivy Nile finishes up her feud with Schism. The Creed Brothers get called to the main roster, but she doesn’t. She starts to lose her morale and takes loss after loss on WWE NXT. This happens until Natalya and Beth show up on the white and gold brand to take Ivy under their wing.

The collective wisdom and mentorship of the two veterans could give Ivy new hope and strength, which she could use to silence her doubters. The hypothetical storyline reaches its height with a singles and tag team title win for Ivy and her mentors, respectively. WWE could even use Beth and Nattie to reintroduce the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

When was Beth Phoenix’s last match in WWE?

Beth Phoenix last wrestled at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The Glamazon teamed with her husband, Edge, against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match at the February 18th premium live event.

The husband-wife duo defeated the Judgment Day stars in a highly competitive match at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While Beth and Ripley would not square off again, Edge put an end to his rivalry with Balor at WrestleMania 39.

Beth Phoenix is expected to be on SmackDown this Friday to witness what could be her husband’s last match in WWE. Edge will go against longtime friend Sheamus in their first one-on-one match against each other.

