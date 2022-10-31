RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is one of the best superstars on the WWE roster today. Her mix of power and ringcraft makes her a force to be reckoned with. The multiple championships and high-profile wins prove that point without a shadow of a doubt.

Belair's wrestling journey has been different to other popular female wrestlers. Unlike performers like the Four Horsewomen, she didn't have a wrestling background. She was a former track and field athlete who specialized in hurdles racing for six years before she won herself a tryout and subsequent contract with WWE in 2016.

In the six years that have passed, The EST has gone from strength to strength. She has gone from a virtual unknown to one of the most popular superstars on the roster. Naturally, that has had a positive effect on her net worth. If you want to know what the number is in 2022, read on to find out.

Bianca Belair's net worth as of October 2022 stands at a healthy $5 million. This value comes from her meteoric rise in the last few years. Given how she is in the prime of her career, we can expect this number to rise in the coming years.

Bianca Belair's WWE career and accomplishments

Belair's rise in WWE has been a revelation. She has quickly become one of the leading names in the business thanks to her relentless hard work and in-ring performances. Her star has also been made brighter thanks to her accomplishments, with multiple championships making her resume a stacked one.

Bianca Belair is a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a one-time RAW Women's Champion. She holds the latter title in her first reign at this moment in time. The EST of WWE has taken on many top challengers and beaten them all, making her one of the most elite competitors in the women's division.

In addition to the world championships, Belair is also a one-time Royal Rumble match winner, having done so in 2021. In doing so, she became the second superstar of color to win a Rumble match after The Rock. She was in the match for a staggering 57 minutes, which became a record in itself.

The current RAW Women's Champion cashed in her shot at WrestleMania 37. She main-evented the first night of the show against then-SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, whom she defeated to win the first world title of her career.

