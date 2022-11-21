What is Big E's latest medical update?

The entire WWE Universe was in for a shock when Big E suffered a broken neck during the March 11 edition of SmackDown. It was inflicted via a botched suplex by Ridge Holland that caused E to land awkwardly. The New Day member hasn’t ruled wrestling out in the future on account of this gruesome injury, and the latest update is positive as well.

Big E previously disclosed that he didn’t require surgery as there was no damage to his spine. He suffered fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae. As he continues to recover, the superstar was last spotted attending the Wakanda Forever premiere with his New Day buddies and a Nascar extravaganza as well.

Kofi Kingston came up with a cryptic update on his pal’s injury in October. Most recently, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James had an update on the fan favorite’s medical status.

Big E's doing well, talking about how blessed he is," Road Dogg said. "I hadn't seen him in a while, hadn't heard from him. Just thinking about friends and family today and saw his number and thought I'm going to text Big E right now. He said he was blessed and doing great."

Born Ettore Ewen in Tampa, the superstar won the WWE Title by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley. Turns out, it was Road Dogg who had pitched the idea.

James continued, "When I wrote SmackDown, I wanted him to be champion. I've said this before, I actually pitched Big E Mania and Kofi got the nod. And it worked, maybe better than it would've. Only time will tell if and when he comes back and they put the title on him. He can cut great promos, he's a great guy, he's always in great spirits. Just an honor to call him my friend." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ettore is an eight-time Tag Team Champion apart from being a world title holder. He last held a championship in 2021. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion conceded the title to Brock Lesnar on Day 1 this year, ending his reign at 110 days. He was in a program with the Brawling Brutes prior to his injury.

When is Big E expected to return to WWE?

Following his positive medical update, Big E is being pitched to return at Royal Rumble next year. He might be fully healed by then, although The Powerhouse of Positivity needs to undergo scans after he completes the one-year mark.

Other names that have joined the list of potential returns at Royal Rumble are Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair. They are also the favorites to win the signature Rumble match and get into WrestleMania programs with Roman Reigns or Bianca Belair.

