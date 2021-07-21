What is Big E's real name?

Big E is one of WWE's fastest-rising superstars. At the age of 35, Big E is only entering his prime WWE years. With his Money in the Bank victory, he seems all but guaranteed future World Championship success.

Big E wins the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match 👏 @BRWrestling #MITB pic.twitter.com/Os0oNnBuJJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2021

Big E's real name is Ettore Ewans. A native of Tampa, Florida, and his strength primarily comes from his brief stint in powerlifting. However, by that point, he was already signed to a WWE developmental contract.

Big E dreamed of being an American Football player, but injuries cut his career short in college. He received a tryout and signed a developmental deal with WWE. Big E, upon his own admission, revealed that he never imagined that professional wrestling was something he would make a living out of.

Big E was always a WWE fan as a kid, but his interest grew in the last decade. It was clear that WWE viewed Big E as a future top star, with him defeating Seth Rollins (post-Shield debut) to become the NXT Champion.

His main run in WWE has been as a tag team star as a part of The New Day. Their run together started in November 2014 and concluded in October 2020 - making the trio the longest-reigning faction in WWE history.

Big E spent 4 out of his 6 years with The New Day as a babyface. He is an 8-time tag team Champion, holding the RAW Tag Team titles twice and the SmackDown Tag Team titles six times. The New Day followed the "Freebird rule", meaning that any two of the three members could defend the titles.

Perhaps Big E's biggest accomplishment with The New Day is being a part of their record-breaking 483-day reign as Tag Team Champions from the summer of 2015 to late 2016. This was the period where The New Day became WWE's hottest babyfaces and biggest merchandise sellers.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nhc4auNEcI — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 19, 2021

Is Big E's future set to overshadow his run with The New Day?

When Big E was separated from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the WWE Draft 2020, it was clear that there were bigger plans for him. The New Day's powerhouse began his journey to singles stardom on Friday Night SmackDown.

Before Big E's Intercontinental Championship win, Paul Heyman explained to Big E that The New Day will ultimately be a footnote in his career ten years from now:

Big E's Money in the Bank victory in 2020 is a surefire indicator that WWE sees World Championship potential in him. Whether he is successful in cashing in or not, big things lie ahead for Ettore Ewans.

