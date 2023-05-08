What brand will Bray Wyatt be on when he returns to WWE?

Due to a reported medical issue, Bray Wyatt is among the few superstars who missed out on the WWE Draft list. He has been absent for the past month. February 26, 2023 marks Wyatt's last appearance in the ring, during which he defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight.

Prior to the draft, Wyatt was a member of the SmackDown roster, but some of his cryptic promos were aired on WWE RAW to intensify his rivalry with Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty traveled to the blue brand and even speared Uncle Howdy, after which both the entity and the New Face of Fear disappeared.

Bray Wyatt is a free agent by default as he wasn't picked by RAW or SmackDown. However, he is most likely to retain his position on the blue brand following his return. He could also resume his feud with Bobby Lashley, which ended abruptly after a confrontation was teased on the RAW brand.

SmackDown also needs top stars that can continue to etch their way into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship program. Roman Reigns doesn't hold bragging rights over Bray Wyatt in his historic reign, but rather his alter-ego The Fiend – although he pinned Braun Strowman during the Triple-Threat Match at Payback 2020.

Wyatt hasn't had a televised match since defeating LA Knight at the Royal Rumble event. His return will certainly be interesting, given the fact that heels such as Karrion Kross and Grayson Waller are in need of experienced opponents and interesting foes like Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt vs. Karrion Kross could refuel the WWE careers of both superstars

Bray gained much attention after his breathtaking return in October 2022. The Eater of Worlds was theorized for high-profile feuds, but none of them transitioned onto television. WWE focused on slowly building his new character and his reunion with Alexa Bliss, which made fans lose interest.

Wyatt's second run in WWE has fallen flat. This was mirrored by Karrion Kross. The TollMan warned Roman Reigns that time is ticking for his reign, but his feud with Drew McIntyre never lived up to the hype. He is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura, with no signs of a clash with The Bloodline's leader even though it is rumored.

Bray Wyatt vs. Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown is bound to happen at some point in time. Both have terrifying gimmicks that could blend on television to give a feud for the ages.

Moreover, Kross has teased clashing with Bray Wyatt multiple times. He once shared a graphic which teased a Mixed Tag Team match featuring him & Scarlett vs. Wyatt & Alexa Bliss.

