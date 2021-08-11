What is Brock Lesnar's win-loss record in WWE?

WWE's resident 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars to have ever stepped foot in the ring. Making his WWE debut in 2002, Brock has steamrolled through the competition put in front of him.

Brock Lesnar has competed in 411 matches in WWE. He has won 298 of those matches and lost 105. He has also drawn eight of them. The figures clearly show just how supreme Brock's reign of terror has been.

the greatest thing in history has to be Paul Heyman's & Brock Lesnar's faces when they realize they beat the streak pic.twitter.com/aCg9weVMDS — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 7, 2014

Officially in his pro-wrestling career, Brock Lesnar has competed in 419 matches, with some of those taking place in Japan outside of WWE. A huge thanks to CageMatch for the statistics.

Who has Brock Lesnar beat in his WWE career?

Brock Lesnar has achieved some incredible feats in WWE. Firstly, defeating The Rock to win the WWE Championship in the first few months after his debut. Second, ending the WrestleMania Streak of The Undertaker in 2014. His storied career is up there with the very best.

Brock has also beaten elite WWE superstars such as John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Kane, Goldberg and Randy Orton. Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar's longtime advocate, discussed Brock's career with Sports Illustrated in September 2020:

"Look at our accomplishments: a 500-day run as champion, multiple world championships, the single biggest, most historic victory in sports entertainment history in the conquering of 'The Streak.'" Paul Heyman said (h/t Comic Book)

Brock Lesnar is wrestler of the decade.



-He destroyed John Cena, Triple H, Undertaker, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Jon Moxley all since his comeback



-He had an awesome WWE title run



-Tons of great matches



-Ended the streak pic.twitter.com/ok8PhP1aIN — Sliced Wrestling (@SlicedWrestling) December 11, 2019

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross discussed how Brock Lesnar's signing with WWE came about with ESPN:

"I introduced Brock to WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in Minneapolis. Vince had never met him, never laid eyes on him. Brisco and I had been recruiting him for quite a while. It was at the end of his senior year, so we knew we were gonna get him. If we didn't it was gonna be hell to pay for all of us. After Vince met him, he said, "My god, he's a viking." I said to Vince, "I was thinking more like a Hereford bull." Then Vince started quizzing me about cattle: "What's a Hereford bull?" Never mind. Vince was amazed at the athletic specimen that Brock Lesnar was and is." Jim Ross said (h/t ESPN)

Whether we see Brock Lesnar return to the ring remains to be seen. There are still a few opponents he has yet to face one-on-one in the ring. One of them being 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley, in what is considered a modern day dream match between two WWE titans.

