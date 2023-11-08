What did Bron Breakker do to Von Wagner on WWE NXT? Potential career-ending injury explained

Bron Breakker and Von Wagner seemingly finished up their intense feud on WWE NXT tonight. The former NXT Champion put away Wagner with a second spear to get the victory. After the match, Breakker was put through the announce table by Wagner.

For those unaware, Bron Breakker had nearly cost Von Vagner his career weeks prior to the match. Breakker crushed Wagner’s skull between the steel steps on the September 12, 2023, episode of WWE NXT.

Wagner was stretchered out of the Performance Center in the aftermath of that attack and he spent the next several weeks on the shelf. The 29-year-old star made his surprise return to confront Breakker at NXT Halloween Havoc Night 2 on October 31.

Wagner showed up with his head all taped up to sell his storyline injury. The big man stopped the powerhouse from destroying his friend Mr. Stone at the TV special event. Shawn Michaels then booked a grudge match between the pair.

How did Bron Breakker defeat Von Wagner on WWE NXT?

Shawn Michaels had ordered match referee to get the decisive winner in the grudge match between Bron Breakker and Von Vagner on WWE NXT. Wagner showed the scars from the attack he had suffered at the hands of Breakker a few weeks ago. Both men immediately went in for the assault as soon as the bell rang.

Wagner tried to powerbomb Breakker through the table, but the former NXT Champion evaded the assault. Breakker used Mr. Stone as a distraction, and took out Wagner with a spear. The 26-year-old star then sent Wagner to the ring, and put him down for the three-count with the second spear.

The ruthless star then focused his attention on Mr. Stone outside the ring. However, Wagner had recovered and stopped Breakker’s assault by putting him through the table, possibly ending their feud.

It remains to be seen if Breakker will leave NXT after tonight, and finally show up as the next 'Paul Heyman Guy' on WWE SmackDown.

