Is Von Wagner's brutal head injury real? What we know after bloodied WWE star was stretchered out

Von Wagner was the victim of a brutal assault on NXT last night. Bron Breakker attacked the 29-year-old WWE star after their No Disqualification main event. The latter split open Wagner’s head with the ringside steel steps. Fans might be worrying about his health in the aftermath of the assault.

To answer the question, the angle was part of the storyline between Von Wagner and Bron Breakker. The head injury isn’t real. The blood may also not have been real because the cameras cut to dark when he dropped the steps on his opponent’s head.

NXT posted a video on their social media where Wagner was seen being stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. This is probably a way to write him off for the time being.

The injury angle could be used to write him off permanently from NXT for Wagner to exercise his free agency status on either RAW or SmackDown. The big man was declared a free agent in WWE Draft 2023.

As for Bron Breakker, his future seems uncertain following the shocking events this week. The former NXT Champion has been heavily rumored to move to the main roster for months. It remains to be seen how the officials will retaliate after the controversial actions.

Von Wagner is no stranger to making main roster appearances

Fans may be surprised to know that Von Wagner has worked several main roster shows in the past. The big man has wrestled on multiple WWE Main Event tapings.

He also intervened during the brawl between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on RAW a few months ago.

Wagner has been with WWE since 2019. His first major program was with former NXT Tag Team Champion and one-fourth of The Undisputed Era, Kyle O'Reilly. In fact, Wagner was Kyle’s final opponent in the white and gold brand.

The two squared off inside a steel cage on the December 7, 2021, episode of NXT. Von Wagner defeated his former mentor inside the cell and smashed his head repeatedly with the cage door in a post-match assault.

