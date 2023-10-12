What was the cause of Kerry Von Erich's death? Know the reason for his untimely passing

Kerry Von Erich was one of the biggest things to come out of Texas in the 1980s. His win over Ric Flair for the NWA World Championship in 1984 is one of the greatest moments in wrestling history.

Von Erich was probably the biggest star on the independent circuits at that time. Unfortunately, his career and life were short-lived due to things going on in his personal life.

In 1986, the former NWA Champion was involved in a motorcycle accident that resulted in his right foot getting amputated. Not many knew about it, as he received a prosthesis and wore it under his wrestling boots without anyone knowing.

Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't the same after his motorcycle accident. This led to a habit of painkillers and two arrests due to that addiction.

He was left with a warning the first time, but the second time, Kerry was sentenced to a good amount of time in prison. Instead of prison, Kerry Von Erich went to his father's ranch and killed himself with a gunshot to the heart in 1993.

Bret Hart reveals a major problem faced by Kerry Von Erich

Kerry Von Erich is a second-generation superstar of the famous Von Erich family. His father, Fritz Von Erich, was one of the top independents and was well respected. Kerry and his brothers were the second-generation wrestlers in the family.

This meant people expected him to be just like his father, a top wrestler. In the book 'Hitman,' WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke about Kerry behind the scenes. He claimed the pressure to live up to his family name wasn't easy. His accident in 1986 made things even worse, which led to his suicide.

"Kerry confided that he’d made up his mind to join his brothers in heaven," Bret wrote. He went on to say that he tried to talk Kerry out of it, saying that Kerry's children would need their dad. However, after the second arrest, Kerry decided it was time to go. "Owen and I were deeply saddened, but who could be surprised? As the son of a wrestling promoter, Kerry never found it easy living up to the hopes and expectations put before him... I just wished there had been something I could have done to help Kerry. We all did.""

The trailer for the new movie Iron Claw was released a few hours ago. The film depicts the life of Kerry Von Erich. It will cover everything from his childhood, lineage, life as a wrestler, real-life problems, and more. The film will be released on December 22, 2023.

