What is Chad Gable's height? Exploring the RAW star's wrestling career

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has become a fan favorite and is known for his incredible athleticism and technical wrestling skills. He has been an active competitor on RAW for over a decade, and yet, many people often point out his height disadvantage and wonder whether his height has affected his wrestling career.

Chad Gable stands at a height of 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) and weighs around 92 kilos, and is considered relatively short for a pro wrestler compared to his colleagues. In October 2019, the nickname Shorty G was given to him for a period of time after he was ridiculed by other wrestlers for his height. He decided to adopt the name to embrace his insecurity and use it to his advantage.

While some fans were initially skeptical of the name, he continued to showcase his impressive athleticism and technical skills, and the name Shorty G became a badge of honor for him. Gable also used the name as a way to connect with younger fans who may have felt insecure about their own height or physical appearance.

As one of the few shorter wrestlers on the roster, Gable has been able to carve out a unique niche for himself and connect with fans who appreciate his underdog status.

His height has also allowed him to perform moves and stunts that are difficult for taller wrestlers, such as agile flips and jumps. In late 2020, Gable dropped the Shorty G name and began using his real name once again.

Since then, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been a regular on WWE RAW, where he has competed in a variety of high-profile matches.

Chad Gable is hoping for singles glory in WWE

Chad Gable and long-time friend Otis have been Alpha Academy members and appeared as tag team partners at WrestleMania 39 for the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match. Their run so far has been impressive, but it appears that The Maximum Male Models have other plans for his partner, Otis.

During a conversation with GiveMeSport, Gable shared that Alpha Academy is still a team, but they're also exploring other options at the moment. Back in late February, WWE considered splitting up the tag team, but both members shared their doubts about the move, pertaining to their long-term friendship.

“We’re in a very cool spot," Chad Gable admitted. "We’re still a team, but they’re also using me in these singles matches, giving me some of the top guys in the company. I’m perfectly happy continuing as it is. Long-term, I’ve explored everything there is to do in tag wrestling, so I do want to see what I can do as a singles wrestler.”

It is still speculated on whether the Alpha Academy will truly split up, but one thing is for sure — fans are excited to see even more of Chad Gable, especially now that he is more open to singles matches.

