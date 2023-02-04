What channel is NXT Vengeance Day on tonight? (Feb 4, 2023): How to watch on Saturday night, channel details, livestream and more

For the first time in WWE history, the NXT Vengeance Day event will be livestreamed rather than held as a TV special. Multiple title matches are penciled in for the first NXT blockbuster show to occur in North Carolina, United States.

For the USA, NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will be livestreamed on Peacock and the WWE Network. This will mark the first event of its kind to air on Peacock due to the WWE Network’s American version merging under Peacock in March 2021.

Australian audiences can catch the live action exclusively on Foxtel's BINGE. Foxtel launched a dedicated 24/7 WWE channel in December 2022. In another first of its kind, these channels will livestream a major live event for the developmental brand.

Indian fans will need to exclusively tune in to the Sony Sports channels or subscribe to the Sony LIV app to watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Other countries will need the WWE Network to watch the event. In Indonesia, Disney+ Hotstar will livestream the event due to a multi-million dollar deal that was made last year.

Timings for NXT's first Premium Live Event of the year is 8 P.M. ET / 5 P.M. PT, Saturday, for the USA. In Australia, Vengeance Day will take place at 11 A.M. AEST / 12 P.M. ACT on Sunday. In India, the event will be livestreamed early in the morning at 6:30 A.M. on Sunday. Note that the pre-show will start an hour earlier.

Nick Bonanno @NicholasBonanno Today's the day! #NXTVengeanceDay is my first event on the road with WWE. Tune in tonight on Peacock and LFG! Today's the day! #NXTVengeanceDay is my first event on the road with WWE. Tune in tonight on Peacock and LFG! https://t.co/cQ3BulTIil

Vengeance Day 2023 will be the 11th event of its type and the third annual event held for the NXT brand. Tickets for the extravaganza are almost sold out. Over 6000 seats have been booked at the Spectrum Center, a number less than the actual capacity.

Which champions could lose their titles tonight at NXT Vengeance Day 2023?

Only one match on the upcoming live event has no championships linked to it. To add to the star-studded show, Vengeance Day’s headliner is a Steel Cage Match between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. WWE has left no stone unturned to hype the event; adding titles, gimmick matches and multi-superstar showdowns.

According to our analysis, a new tag team champion will be crowned in the upcoming Fatal-4 Way Tag Team Match between The New Day, Gallus, Pretty Deadly and Chase University. Moreover, Dijak is expected to triumph over Wes Lee to capture the NXT North American Championship.

Who do you think will steal the show at Vengeance Day? Let us know in the comments.

