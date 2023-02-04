NXT Vengeance Day 2023 matches: Which champions are most likely to lose their gold tonight?

A number of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 matches have championships on the line with a couple of singles matches in store. However, it looks like fans will see some new champions.

In a shocking turn of events, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day were added to NXT 2.0's roster last December. They later challenged for the brand's Tag Team Championship, which they won against Pretty Deadline. They have since made multiple enemies during their stay and will face each one of them in the upcoming event.

One of the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 matches will include The New Day defending their titles against Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Due to the immense competition ahead of them, a new champion might be crowned.

Another main roster talent who began appearing on NXT is Dijak. After laying waste to his opponents, he will now challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship. Aside from Dijak's dominant run lately, Shawn Michaels, one of NXT's heads, is also a big fan of the challenger. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Dijak hold the gold as well.

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 matches: What other titles are on the line?

Out of the six matches for the upcoming NXT event, five are for the title, while the other singles match will feature an exciting stipulation.

The only non-title match on the card is the one between Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes, who has had multiple trades in recent weeks. Although no gold will be on the line, the bout will still be an interesting one as it will be a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will defend their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Fallon Henley and Kiana James. Interestingly, the challengers have not even been on the same page in recent months.

Roxanne Perez will also be in action for one of the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 matches. The NXT Women's Champion will defend her title against Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a triple-threat match.

The main event will see Bron Breakker defend his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. The added stipulation to their match will surely just intensify their upcoming match.

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 matches are surely ones that fans should not miss out on. It will be interesting to see which surprises might occur during the show and which stars will come out on top.

