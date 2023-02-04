Last-minute predictions for NXT Vengeance Day

Vengeance Day is NXT's first premium live event for 2023. It will also mark the first time in a few years that the brand will take its stars back on the road. The event emanates from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The card is chock full of intriguing matchups, with every title on the line. Grayson Waller challenges NXT Champion Bron Breakker in a steel cage match.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez must defend her belt against both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Will Toxic Attraction be able to co-exist or will one friend turn on the other friend at Vengeance Day?

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels



I can’t wait to see our



ticketmaster.com/event/2D005D86… @WWENXT is back on the road for the first time in 3 years for #VengeanceDay I can’t wait to see our #WWENXT Superstars show up and show out for our fans at the @spectrumcenter in Charlotte, NC. Very excited for this special night. .@WWENXT is back on the road for the first time in 3 years for #VengeanceDay! I can’t wait to see our #WWENXT Superstars show up and show out for our fans at the @spectrumcenter in Charlotte, NC. Very excited for this special night. ticketmaster.com/event/2D005D86… https://t.co/KlqSv3L03f

Both sets of tag team titles are also on the line at Vengeance Day as the New Day defends against three other teams. The longest-reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, will be challenged by Kiana James and Fallon Henley.

Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews will compete in a Best 2-out-of-3 falls match while Wes Lee tries to fend off Dijak. Who will walk out of Vengeance Day victorious? Here are last-minute predictions for the event.

#6 Wes Lee tries to survive Dijak's type of justice at Vengeance Day

Can Wes Lee overcome Dijak's imposing challenge?

Lee won the North American title at the end of October. He fended off Tony D'Angelo but was immediately targeted by a motivated and returning Dijak. On paper, Dijak should easily walk through the smaller Lee, but Lee has proven himself to be extremely resilient.

The big man never won a title during his first stint in NXT. That could change in his second tenure. Lee has worked hard to rebuild himself after a tough 2022. Can he keep it going in 2023?

Due to a loss on the go-home episode of NXT, don't be surprised if Von Wagner interferes in the match. After the loss, Wagner was challenged by Mr. Stone to show the world who he really is. He could certainly factor into the outcome. Unless they continue Lee's underdog status, Dijak could finally win a title in WWE.

Prediction - Dijak takes the title from Wes Lee.

#5 Who leaves Vengeance Day with the NXT Women's tag titles?

Can James and Henley get over their differences for another match?

It looks like this match was thrown together to get the Women's Tag Team titles on the Vengeance Day card. The angle between James and Henley has brewed for months, but they won a single match and received this title opportunity.

They seem at odds over something every week, but their mutual desire to win gold and their relationship with Brooks Jensen unites the two stars. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter take every opportunity to remind the world that they are a real team and are the longest-reigning Women's Tag Champs.

While it would be nice to see a title swap at Vengeance Day, James and Henley don't really deserve a title run after one victory. There's more to unfold around their relationship with Jensen. Catanzaro and Carter can then move on to the next team to say that they aren't friends or a real team like they are.

Prediction - Catanzaro and Carter retain their titles.

#4 Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes have three falls to prove who is better

Hayes and Crews both want to prove their supremacy

This will arguably be the match of the night, but it's mainly to keep Hayes busy until he challenges for the NXT title. Crews has already faced and lost to Breakker while Hayes is yet to get a singles match for the Championship.

Crews is obviously one of the top stars of the brand, but his return was done for two reasons. The first was to reboot his character, which he has done. He was also brought back to assist the stars of tomorrow.

While Apollo more than deserves a title run in NXT, these angles have all been to propel Hayes to the NXT Championship. Trick Williams will be ringside to interfere as usual despite being afraid of Crews' visions.

Prediction - Carmelo Hayes moves another step closer to the NXT title with the win.

#3 The New Day defends in a Fatal Fourway NXT Tag Team title match

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods literally showed up one night to challenge Pretty Deadly. They won the tag titles during their next appearance. Their segments with Pretty Deadly have been entertaining, but it seems like it was likely just to get a pop for one event cycle.

Challenging the New Day are Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and Chase University. Chase U qualified for the match on the go-home episode of NXT. Gallus has been presented as a brawling threat to everyone. Pretty Deadly has won the titles twice, so they probably won't win a third time.

Kingston and Woods will likely return to the main-roster business with WrestleMania season approaching. While Chase U has the better ongoing story in NXT, Gallus is currently a more believable threat.

Prediction - Gallus returns with a bang by winning the NXT Tag titles.

#2 Roxanne Perez tries to put Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in her rearview mirror

Roxanne Perez has been dealing with Toxic Attraction ever since her NXT debut. She won the NXT Women's title from Mandy Rose, leaving Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to their own devices.

Both teammates won a battle royal to determine Perez's challenger for Vengeance Day. Throughout the build-up to this match, the potential for Dolin and Jayne to turn on each other has also been teased.

While Dolin and Jayne have done a great job of selling the feud, it's too soon for Perez to lose. Expect Jayne and Dolin to stop each other from pinning Perez, leading to dissension. In the end, Perez overcomes the bullies at Vengeance Day.

Prediction - Perez outlasts the remnants of Toxic Attraction.

#1 NXT Champ Bron Breakker meets Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match

Is Waller the man to end Breakker's title reign?

Vengeance Day is one of the few times where Bron Breakker could feasibly lose the NXT title. The steel cage match stipulation allows for the Champion to lose the belt without being pinned. With that in mind, Grayson Waller could manage to escape the cage and win the Championship.

While it would be nice for a change of pace, it seems like the title change will likely take place at Stand & Deliver. Waller will pull out all of the stops to finally dethrone Breakker, but may ultimately come up short.

Carmelo Hayes has been heavily protected throughout his career. It seems like he and Breakker are destined to face off over the title. Waller could win at Vengeance Day, but there aren't a lot of top-level faces to challenge him.

Prediction - Breakker fends off another challenge from Waller.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 7414 votes