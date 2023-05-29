What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (May 29, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The May 29, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the recent Night of Champions event, an appearance from the new World Heavyweight Champion, qualifying matches, and a lot more.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. The likes of Seth Rollins, Damage CTRL, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and more are expected for tonight's showcase.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network.

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What can fans expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

The Night of Champions Premium Live Event began with a banger between AJ Styles and Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although The Phenomenal One gave it his all, The Visionary came out on top.

In a backstage interview, Seth Rollins expressed that he will remain an active champion on WWE RAW despite his obligations outside the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the first night of his reign will look like.

Another event fans are looking forward to this upcoming July is the Money in the Bank event in London, England. To begin the journey to the memorable showcase, tonight's Monday show will feature qualifying matches for the ladder match.

Last year's winner for the men's division was Austin Theory, who was unsuccessful in cashing in his contract. The women's division saw more success in Liv Morgan, a now former SmackDown Women's Champion. This year, it will be interesting to see who will be crowned next.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago after the latter's injury. On tonight's WWE RAW, a four-way match is set to occur for the title. Raquel will now team up with Shotzi, and will go against Bayley and Iyo Sky vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Another thing fans should expect is the aftermath of some of the results from Night of Champions. First is the situation between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' feud now that Zoey Stark has sided with the latter. Additionally, Cody Rhodes' well-being after his match with Brock Lesnar.

With multiple matches, build-ups, and surprises in store, fans should definitely not miss out on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

