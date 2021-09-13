What was Chris Jericho's last WWE match?

AEW Star Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, without a doubt. He has competed all over the world and won championships in various promotions. However, before joining AEW, "Le Champion" used to work in WWE.

Some of the most memorable feuds in his 2011-2018 WWE run came against CM Punk, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens. "The List of Jericho" was one of the most entertaining things in WWE. He also competed in the first-ever "Asylum Match" against Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley).

Chris Jericho's last WWE match came in 2018 at "The Greatest Royal Rumble" pay-per-view, where he was the final entrant in the match. After that, Jericho worked a few matches in NJPW before joining All Elite Wrestling.

Why did Chris Jericho leave WWE?

Y2J was one of the major stars in WWE, but he developed frustrations with the company after a questionable booking decision.

On the road to WrestleMania 33, Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens was one of the hottest storylines in the WWE. Vince McMahon even told Y2J that his match would main-event "The Showcase of the Immortals." Unfortunately, this decision was changed, and the contest became the second match on the card.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Jericho revealed that this booking decision was one of the major factors that led to his exit from WWE.

"One of the original plans from Vince's (McMahon) mouth to my ears directly was the main event of WrestleMania, was going to be Jericho vs Owens for the world title, and Jericho wins the title, for the first time ever as a babyface." said Jericho.

"Next week the plans changed, which Vince did not tell me, Goldberg vs Brock for the title, because that's what they wanted to do. That's fine. Maybe from a marquee standpoint, that might have been a bigger money match, but from a story standpoint ours was worth more. But the difference was we went from the main event to being put on second. That's an insult, because the second match is just another match. Either you're on last or you're on first, and maybe the semi-main event. But that's it, those are your big money spots at WrestleMania," Jericho added.

It seems like Chris Jericho's reasoning behind leaving WWE is justified enough. Y2J was one of the hottest performers in the WWE at the time and deserved to be on the main event alongside a rising talent in Kevin Owens.

Also Read

Since leaving WWE, the first-ever Undisputed Champion hasn't looked back. AEW is making great use of his talent by utilizing him in interesting rivalries. Jericho was also the inaugural AEW World Champion and is one of the top merchandise sellers in the company.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Vedant Jain