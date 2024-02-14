What is CM Punk’s history with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin?

CM Punk versus Stone Cold Steve Austin remains one of the biggest dream matches for the WWE Universe. Both men teased a potential matchup more than a decade ago. This interaction was filmed during an episode of RAW.

For those unaware, Punk ran into Austin during a backstage segment also involving Tough Enough winner Andrew Leavine (aka Kevin Hackman). The atmosphere got intense as the two charismatic superstars went back and forth in their verbal exchange.

Watch the segment below:

Both men would once again tease a potential feud during a sit-down interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross in a promotional video for WWE ’13.

While Stone Cold Steve Austin praised CM Punk’s talents as a performer, he said it could only be speculated as they don’t have a time machine to see how the Straight Edge Superstar would’ve faired in the Attitude Era.

"Certainly, I've recognized what kind of talents he's got. He's got a championship right now. He's kicking a** right now in the current system, but to take his a** back to the Attitude Era? Pure speculation." (2:07-2:20)

Watch the full promo here.

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match with CM Punk

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently opened up on the possibility of a match against CM Punk during an interview with ESPN. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the Voice of the Voiceless as a “great friend” and a “great wrestler” before giving his opinion on a potential match between the two.

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me. So, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner," Austin said with a laugh. "I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see." (H/T ESPN)

Expand Tweet

Punk is currently healing from his triceps injury. He is expected to join WWE on commentary amid his hiatus from in-ring competition. It remains to be seen if the former multi-time world champion will be a part of commentary for the high-profile feud involving The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes.

