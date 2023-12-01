What does WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin think of CM Punk? Analyzing his comments from their last confrontation

CM Punk vs. Steve Austin is a dream match that many wrestling fans thought would never happen, but current conditions may allow it to finally happen. Both superstars are pitted against each other due to their similar brash and no-filter characters, but could it also be a cause of their potential tensions.

Both men last encountered each other in 2013 during the promotion for WWE '13. Jim Ross asked Steve Austin how he thinks CM Punk would fair in the Attitude Era. The Hall of Famer answered that it could only be speculated as they don't have a time machine. Stone Cold said he admired Punk's confidence that he would strive and wouldn't expect him to say anything else.

The Rattlesnake also said that he recognized Punk's talents as he was doing reasonably well in WWE in 2013. However, he hinted that it could only be speculated if he could have the same condition in the Attitude Era.

"Certainly, I've recognized what kind of talents he's got. He's got a championship right now. He's kicking a** right now in the current system, but to take his a** back to the Attitude Era? Pure speculation." (2:07-2:20)

CM Punk initially retired from wrestling in 2014 after being released by WWE. He had a brief sting with the UFC and joined AEW in 2021. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion nine years after his exit.

What is Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk's actual relationship with each other?

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

It was shown that whenever both men share the screen together, they seemingly have tension. However, Phil Brooks and Steve Austin get along quite well.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Stone Cold revealed that he trades messages with CM Punk now and then, probably once or twice a year. Steve also said he loves the current superstar and said the latter was brighter than Austin.

CM Punk vs Steve Austin to happen in WWE soon?

Many scenarios became possible after Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Fightful Select recently reported that the company is optimistic that a match between both stars could occur. Still, they have to overcome several challenges before it genuinely happens.

Although Stone Cold retired years ago, he proved he could still entertain fans when he faced Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. It would be interesting to see if he would consider returning to the ring for another dream match.

