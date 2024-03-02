What conversation did The Rock have with Cody Rhodes following his Royal Rumble win? The WWE star reveals it all

Heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble, many were unsure whether Cody Rhodes would win it. They were uncertain because the company had superstars like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, who seemed equally deserving of the opportunity.

However, at the PLE, The American Nightmare won the competition for the second year in a row. After the victory, Rhodes received a call from The Rock, who told him he could finish his story later. In a video on social media platform X, The Rock detailed his conversation with Rhodes.

"You know you love this business, The Rock loves this business. You were born into this business. The Rock was born into this business. Roman Reigns was born into this business. The three of us born into this business. You know, Cody, you got the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time right here. You have an opportunity to bring this business up to places it’s never been before. You can always, with all due respect, finish your story another time.’ You agreed. You agreed," The Rock recalled. [0:15-0:49]

Expand Tweet

While Cody Rhodes accepted The Rock's proposal and introduced the latter as Roman Reigns' opponent during an episode of SmackDown, he quickly changed his mind. This, mixed with other factors, led to the relationship between Rhodes and The People's Champion turning sour.

AEW Star recently spoke about Cody Rhodes turning The Rock heel

Before involving himself in the storyline between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, The Rock had been a massive face who was always cheered. The same could be seen when he returned on RAW Day 1 and viciously beat Jinder Mahal.

However, since associating himself with the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, the former has turned The Rock into a heel.

Recently, AEW star QT Marshall spoke to Sportskeeda about the same. During an exclusive interview, he said:

"When he went back to the WWE and I saw the reactions he was getting, and gutting it out with a torn pec, the only thing I didn't think and he'll probably be upset with me for saying this was that he was gonna turn my hero The Rock into a bad guy. If you think about it, that guy has done some things not everyone has been a big fan of when it comes to the outside of the wrestling stuff between movies and all this other drama. The moment that he said, I'm gonna be in the main event of WrestleMania, that was it, that's all he had to say and everyone thought, they were not messing up Cody's story. So that's something he and I do talk about just how wild it is."

Overall, some of the things Cody Rhodes has done till now speak volumes about the face he has become. If The American Nightmare wins at WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE