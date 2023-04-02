What is Dakota Kai's nationality? Exploring the diverse origins of multiple WWE stars competing at WrestleMania 39

Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL was recently in action at WrestleMania 39 for some tag team action against Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch. Although the former Tag Team Women's Champion was unable to capture the victory, her role in the match was still vital for another reason.

For those unaware, Dakota Kai was born in New Zealand, which was just one out of the five nationalities present at the aforementioned WrestleMania 39 match. Her tag team partner Iyo Sky is from Japan, while Bayley is from the United States. One of their opponents, Lita, is also from the US. However, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are also from different countries. Big Time Becks is from Ireland, while the seven-time Women's Champion is from Canada

Additionally, WWEStats on Twitter also mentioned that Dakota was the first woman from New Zealand to compete at the Show of Shows. She is also the third New Zealand-born star in the company's history to have a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, following Luke and Butch of The Bushwhackers.

WrestleMania 39: Dakota Kai reveals another nationality was supposed to join the group

The trio of Bayley, Iyo, and Dakota have been successful in their current run, having once won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the New Zealand-born superstar revealed that a Scottish NXT star was supposed to join the mix.

While on WWE Deutschland, Dakota Kai revealed that Scottish star Alba Fyre from NXT was part of the original line-up of the group. Although Fyre did not join the group, the RAW star is still interested in adding her to Damage CTRL.

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that."

Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley might have come up short against Becky Lynch and the Hall of Famers, but the trio of Damage CTRL has had an exciting run. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the stable after their loss at WrestleMania 39.

