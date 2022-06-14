Money in the Bank is one of the most important WWE premium live events each year. This is the show where a highly probable future world champion claims their title shot.

This year's edition of the event is fast approaching. If you're looking for its date, we've got you covered.

What is the date of Money in the Bank 2022?

The event will take place on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. Major stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Ronda Rousey are expected to compete in thrilling matches.

As of now, only one bout has been confirmed. Rhea Ripley won a fatal four-way match on RAW, securing herself an opportunity to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Men's and Women's ladder matches have also been announced. The first participant in the Men's ladder match couldn't be decided as the qualifying match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus ended in a double-disqualification.

Speaking of the Women's ladder match, Lacey Evans defeated Xia Lee on SmackDown to become the first participant in the match. More participants will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

What happened at WWE Money in the Bank 2021?

Money in the Bank was one of the most acclaimed pay-per-views of 2021 where fans saw multiple title matches and an awesome return.

The Usos defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Titles. AJ Styles and Omos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.

Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship by defeating Kofi Kingston while Charlotte Flair became the new RAW Women's Champion by defeating Rhea Ripley.

Nikki A.S.H. and Big E outlasted their opponents to become Ms. and Mr. Money in the Bank respectively.

In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship. After the match, he tried to cut a promo but was interrupted by none other than the returning John Cena.

The two would then engage in a heated feud that would culminate at SummerSlam 2021. Ultimately, Roman Reigns would go on to defeat The Leader of The Cenation at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

