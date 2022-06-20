Summer's biggest party is on the horizon at WWE SummerSlam. As one of the "big four", it's one of the most important premium live events each year.

This year's show is expected to be spectacular considering its reputation. Major stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins are expected to compete in high-stakes matches.

If you're wondering what the date of the event is, we've got it right here for you.

What is the date of WWE SummerSlam 2022?

The event will arrive on July 30, 2022. It will air live from Nashville, Tennessee. While it will happen on July 30 in the United States, eastern countries like India and Japan will witness it on July 31, 2022.

A lot happened at SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam 2021 was arguably the best premium live event of 2021. At the show, the WWE Universe witnessed titles changing hands, blockbuster matches, and exciting returns.

The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley proved his worth by defeating Goldberg to retain his WWE Title. The match was stopped as Goldberg wasn't able to continue the bout, continuing Lashley's run of dominance.

Becky Lynch made a surprising return to WWE and defeated Bianca Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Big Time Becks shocked the world by winning the contest in under 30 seconds.

The Rated R Superstar Edge unleashed his dark side to battle Seth Rollins. The two stole the show by performing in one of the best matches of 2021. The Ultimate Opportunist was able to pick up the win.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled the 16-time world champion John Cena after an amazing storyline. The Tribal Chief won the match, after which the returning Brock Lesnar confronted him. The crowd went wild to see the arch-rivals back in the same ring.

Something similar happened on a recent episode of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate returned and confronted the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to issue a challenge for SummerSlam 2022.

Fans will witness the continuation of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' long-term rivalry when The Biggest Party of the Summer arrives on July 30, 2022.

