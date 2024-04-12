What is Drew Gulak’s official WWE status following accusations by former star? All we know so far 

Drew Gulak hasn't appeared in WWE since accusations were made against him regarding an incident backstage years ago. Ronda Rousey, who left the company in October 2023, claimed Gulak grabbed the strings of her sweatpants backstage at a WWE event in 2022 and tried to pull them off.

While speaking with NewsNation, Ronda Rousey let off steam about her WWE run. She was shocked nobody reacted to the incident and claimed to have confronted Gulak, leading to an apology.

Gulak shared his side of the story on his X account. He claimed to have accidentally grabbed the former UFC fighter's strings when he attempted to shake her hand. The NXT star hasn't appeared on WWE TV since the accusations were made. Dave Meltzer reported in late May 2020 that Gulak signed a multi-year contract, although the length was not specified. Meltzer recently noted nothing is official, but Drew's future with WWE remains uncertain because of the accusations.

His faction, No Quarter Catch Crew, was in action on NXT this week while Drew Gulak was absent. Damon Kemp and Myles Borne lost to The Family. Charlie Dempsey was at ringside, while Gulak's name wasn't even listed on the Titantron.

Rousey's allegations came amid a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. She has accused them of sex trafficking and suggested high-profile individuals Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were aware of Grant and McMahon's relationship.

WWE talent reportedly expected Drew Gulak to be released following Ronda Rousey's allegations

Drew Gulak remains a WWE employee despite his glaring absence from television since Ronda Rousey's interview. He didn't miss WrestleMania XL weekend, which was in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fightful Select reports that Gulak was removed from his seat at the Hall of Fame ceremony after a producer noticed he was close to Rousey's inner circle.

Reports claim that many within the Stamford-based company expected Gulak to have parted ways. They expected him to have been released shortly after the allegations but his superstar profile is still intact on WWE's official website.

Drew Gulak first appeared for WWE during the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. He made his first main roster appearance in January 2017 when he beat Cedric Alexander.

Drew Gulak made a short exit from the company in May 2020 after his contract expired. However, it was reported that he had resigned on May 25, and his superstar profile on WWE's website was reinstated. He returned to NXT in 2022 and is the leader of The No Quarter Catch Crew