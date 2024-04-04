Many in WWE thought 36-year-old star will be "gone" after damaging accusation - Reports

A recent controversy surrounding a 36-year-old star has sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, a new report has suggested that some within the company expected the talent to depart following the accusation.

In an interview with NewsNation, Ronda Rousey alleged that Drew Gulak grabbed the drawstring of her sweatpants while she was backstage at a WWE event. The former RAW Women's Champion added that she confronted the NXT star following the incident.

On Wednesday, Gulak broke his silence on the matter, stating that he accidentally touched the drawstring of Rousey's sweatpants while trying to shake the latter's hand in 2022.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that some folks in WWE thought Drew Gulak might be fired after Ronda Rousey accused him of inappropriate behavior.

"It was Tuesday when this story came out and there were people there that thought man, Gulak’s probably going to be gone tomorrow. And he’s not gone."

Corey Graves reacts to Ronda Rousey's disparaging WWE remarks

SmackDown commentator Corey Graves recently spoke about The Baddest Woman on the Planet's comments on the Stamford-based promotion. In her new book, Our Fight: A Memoir, Rousey fired major shots at former CEO Vince McMahon and other top executives.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves said he did not mind The Rowdy One's remarks because everyone had a different experience in the business.

"I take everything with a grain of salt. Listen, if you're in this business for any duration, you get used to letting those sorts of things roll off your back. Everybody has a different experience in the WWE or in the wrestling business. Not everybody accomplishes what they set out to accomplish. Some people never expect to love it and fall madly in love with it."

Ronda Rousey departed WWE last year after wrestling her final match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

