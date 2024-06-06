  • home icon
What is Drew McIntyre's latest movie about? Know the WWE legend co-starring with him & much more

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Jun 06, 2024 12:05 GMT
Drew McIntyre is a former World Heavyweight Champion
Drew McIntyre is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image source: wwe.com]

Drew McIntyre has been among WWE's top heels lately. While many fans loved McIntyre's babyface character, they also wanted him to portray a villainous character for a long time. Currently, he is feuding with Damian Priest and will face the World Heavyweight Champion at Clash at the Castle 2024.

Besides his success inside the squared circle, the Scotsman is also making big moves in the entertainment world. Drew McIntyre was recently spotted in the trailer for The Killer’s Game, a movie based on a novel by Jay Bonansinga. The film will be released on September 13, 2024. He is not the only name from the pro wrestling world to star in the film, as it will also feature WWE legend Batista.

The Scottish Warrior appears in the trailer at the 1:30 mark and is shown for a split second before the scene changes. He will play the role of Rory MacKenzie in the film. Meanwhile, Batista will portray a veteran assassin called Joe Flood in the movie.

The character of Joe Flood places a hit on himself after being diagnosed with an illness. However, he later finds out he was misdiagnosed, and the action comedy revolves around him fending off other assassins trying to kill him.

Former WWE host wants Drew McIntyre to win at Clash at the Castle 2024

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night Two. However, CM Punk assaulted him after the match, enabling Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Former WWE host Matt Camp believes McIntyre should win at Clash at the Castle to set up a World Heavyweight Championship match against Punk at SummerSlam 2024.

"I would rather have Drew win. I think Drew-Punk for the world title at SummerSlam is the right way to go," he said on The Wrestling Matt Show podcast.

Besides McIntyre vs. Priest, Clash at the Castle will also feature an Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable.

Are you excited about McIntyre and Batista's upcoming movie? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

