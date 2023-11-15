What if Drew McIntyre's real-life friend makes an appearance at Survivor Series? Analyzing influence on major decision 

On the latest edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre completed his heel turn by joining The Judgment Day. McIntyre's inclusion in the heel faction has also led to him becoming the fifth member at SurvivorSeries: War Games. Naturally, the WWE Universe is excited about this development.

While The Judgment Day currently has the numbers advantage, at the premum live event in Chicago, things might go against them if Drew McIntyre's real-life friend makes his return, and influences the Scotsman to make a major decision. The real-life friend in question is Sheamus.

At WWE SurvivorSeries: War Games, Sheamus could return, not as an in-ring competitor, but to confront McIntyre about his decision to join The Judgment Day. Sheamus giving The Scottish Warrior a piece of mind could then lead to the Scotsman betraying his faction, and pursuing a path in WWE on his own.

Even though the angle is speculative, if the Stamford-based promotion decides to book something on similar lines, it will be a treat to watch. Regardless of what happens at the PLE, fans can expect a good match between The Judgment Day and Team Cody Rhodes.

Former WWE writer feels Drew McIntyre will leave the Stamford-based promotion

Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has made a place for himself by taking part in important feuds, and winning championships. However, in recent times, many believe McIntyre has fallen out of favor with the promotion. This has raised speculations about whether the Scotsman will extend his contract or not.

As per former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., Drew McIntyre will leave WWE. During an episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. seemed convinced McIntyre would not win a world championship in the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE writer said:

"I think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE," Prinze said. "I can't say everything, but I can say a lot. I don't know why you'd put Drew even in [the WWE Crown Jewel] match unless you know he's not gonna re-sign. You're not gonna put the belt on him unless you know he's gonna re-sign with you, because otherwise he can just have the belt, and that's not good for any company."

McIntyre's contract with WWE reportedly ends in April 2024. While there might be truth to what Prinze Jr. is saying, given the current storyline he is involved in, there is a possibility McIntyre might win a world championship before his contract expires. It will be interesting to observe the 38-year-old's future in the promotion.

