What did Dusty Rhodes mean to The Rock? Exploring when he paid tribute

Dusty Rhodes proved to be an inspiration not just to wrestling fans but also to future superstars and legends of the sport, like The Rock. The latter has an extensive history in wrestling, which is why it's unsurprising that he views the Hall of Famer highly.

Dusty Rhodes has influenced the wrestling industry even after his retirement. After hanging up his boots as an in-ring performer, The American Dream remained involved in the wrestling scene by working backstage and becoming a trainer in NXT. Rhodes guided the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, and more. Another star he had a major influence on was The Rock.

In an October 2020 Instagram post, The Rock called Dusty Rhodes one of his heroes after seeing one of his crew members wearing the Hall of Famer's shirt. He then mentioned that people who strive to be the hardest worker and a good human being are The American Dream.

"That guy was one of my heroes - you’re a good man (...) If you strive to be the hardest worker in the room and a good human being, then we’re all the American dream and the son (or daughter) of a plumber."

Does Cody Rhodes and The Rock have a negative relationship after the events on WWE SmackDown?

The Rock and Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown

One of the biggest discussions in wrestling recently is Dwayne Johnson "stealing" Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40 and facing Roman Reigns. Over the weekend, fans expressed their outrage by trending #WeWantCody on social media. Despite this, it looks like both stars remain in a harmonious relationship.

The reactions from fans have not created a negative relationship between both men. After Rocky's return on WWE SmackDown last week and confrontation with Roman, he thanked Cody despite fans already expressing their disdain.

What did The Rock say before his upcoming WrestleMania XL press conference?

As of this moment, Roman Reigns still doesn't have a definite opponent for WrestleMania XL, and WWE will hold a press conference on February 8 to confirm some of the matches in the premium live event. Several top stars are advertised to appear. Among them is Dwayne Johnson.

Before the awaited press conference, The Great One posted a backstage video of his return on SmackDown and expressed his excitement about the upcoming press conference in the caption.

It remains to be seen if The Rock will indeed main event WrestleMania 40 with Roman Reigns.

