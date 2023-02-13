What did Dwayne Johnson say after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win? The XFL owner within gets vocal

The recent Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs got a lot of people talking, including Dwayne Johnson. To no surprise, the Hollywood actor had nothing but good things to say about the winning team.

The Super Bowl is the yearly final playoff of the National Football League. In the 57th edition of the event on February 12, the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions against the Philadelphia Eagles. The winners scored 38 points, while the latter 35.

The annual NFL spectacle is talked about not just due to its games but also for its halftime performances by notable artists. This year, it was Rihanna. Still, not a lot of professionals were particularly interested in it.

In a tweet, Dwayne Johnson praised both Super Bowl teams for their amazing game and congratulated the Kansas Chiefs. He then reminded people that the action wouldn't end anytime soon as the new season for the XFL will kick off on February 18.

"Thank you @Chiefs & @Eagles for that phenomenal game! Huge congrats to KC - #SuperBowl champions! Football doesn’t end as we kick off our @XFL2023 season next week. League of grit and hunger and I can’t wait to maybe see one of our XFL players live that @NFL. Super Bowl dream too🤞🏾"

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Huge congrats to KC -

League of grit and hunger and I can’t wait to maybe see one of our XFL players live that Thank you @Chiefs @Eagles for that phenomenal game!Huge congrats to KC - #SuperBowl champions! Football doesn’t end as we kick off our @XFL2023 season next weekLeague of grit and hunger and I can’t wait to maybe see one of our XFL players live that @NFL Super Bowl dream too🤞🏾 Thank you @Chiefs & @Eagles for that phenomenal game!Huge congrats to KC - #SuperBowl champions! Football doesn’t end as we kick off our @XFL2023 season next weekLeague of grit and hunger and I can’t wait to maybe see one of our XFL players live that @NFL Super Bowl dream too🤞🏾 https://t.co/DhjasaLpRx

The XFL is a professional American football minor league that was first owned by Vince McMahon in 2001 but was shut down after only one season. It was restarted in 2020 but, due to COVID 19-pandemic, filed for bankruptcy. However, Dwayne Johnson bought the company alongside his ex-wife and business partner, Dany Garcia.

The Rock also used to play football in college. While at the University of Miami, he was a member of the Miami Hurricanes football team but didn't make it to the NFL. However, he did play as a linebacker in the Calgary Stampedes of the Canadian Football League. He was let go after just a few months.

Not everybody was as positive as Dwayne Johnson about the Chiefs' Super Bowl win

A lot of people have their own opinions regarding football. While some are more appreciative, like Dwayne Johnson, there are others, like Paul Heyman, who had varied reactions to the outcome.

In a tweet, the wrestling legend shared that he's not a fan of the Super Bowl since the end is "pre-determined." However, he did praise its commercial for a very interesting reason.

"I don't care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new "make 'em disappear" technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday's @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear!" Paul Heyman shared.

From the looks of it, unique reactions can truly be seen from different people about the Super Bowl. Still, it is a big enough event to get people talking, especially those like Dwayne Johnson.

Poll : 0 votes