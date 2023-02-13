"It's the WrestleMania of football!" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion claiming he doesn't care about the Super Bowl

A member of the WWE RAW roster has announced that he does not care about the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl tonight. The game is expected to be a huge event and will feature a halftime performance from Rihanna. However, there is a member of the RAW roster who has no interest in tonight's festivities and his name is Montel Vontavious Porter.

MVP took to Twitter today to announce his disinterest in the Super Bowl. Tonight's football game will likely set a record with the number of viewers that tune in, but MVP will not be one of them.

"I don't care about the Super Bowl.🤷🏽‍♂️," tweeted MVP.

MVP @The305MVP I don't care about the Super Bowl.

🤷🏽‍♂️ I don't care about the Super Bowl.🤷🏽‍♂️

The WWE Universe was torn about MVP's statement. Many fans agreed with the former United States Champion, while one fan claimed that the Super Bowl is the WrestleMania of football. Former Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin and DX legend Sean Waltman also claimed to have no interest in tonight's game.

SantiagoTheDog @VegaRodriguez13 @The305MVP I go to the party for the good food and funny commercials ngl @The305MVP I go to the party for the good food and funny commercials ngl

MVP on WWE splitting up The Hurt Business

MVP was the manager of The Hurt Business faction in WWE. The popular group consisted of MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley.

The group has hinted at a reunion several times on the red brand but it has not officially happened yet. Bobby Lashley accidentally hit MVP with a Spear during a confrontation with United States Champion Austin Theory on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Speaking on Superstar Crossover, the 49-year-old said that Vince McMahon's decision to break up the group was above his pay grade.

"Vince McMahon makes decisions, and that’s way above my pay grade. The decision that he made. Why did he choose to do it? I have no idea. It was his choice. He’s the boss."

Bobby Lashley is set to battle Brock Lesnar once again at Elimination Chamber. It will be interesting to see if MVP plays a factor in the match at the premium live event next weekend.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will be able to conquer The Beast at WWE Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes