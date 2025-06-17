What is ex-WWE star Ronda Rousey doing now?

Former WWE Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in October 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet left the company due to medical issues and creative disagreements behind the scenes.
Her final match in WWE was an MMA Rules bout at the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Shayna Baszler. Following her departure from the wrestling juggernaut, Rousey competed in two matches on the independent circuit. She eventually announced her retirement from full-time wrestling, while leaving room for a comeback.
Fans of Ronda Rousey often wonder what she is doing in 2025 outside the bright lights of the squared circle and Octagon. Following her departure from World Wrestling Entertainment, she focused on her family. She welcomed her second daughter alongside her husband, Travis Browne, in January of this year.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
In an interview with PEOPLE, Rousey revealed that she has a large farm and is involved in farming and agriculture. She also revealed she is an intern at the Warner Bros. story department, and since her book 'Our Fight', which came out in 2024, performed well, it ultimately piqued her interest in creative writing.
Ronda has also revealed that she will release her graphic novel, called Expecting The Unexpected, later this year.
Major update on Ronda Rousey returning to WWE
While speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes revealed that, given her relationship with the TKO group, Ronda Rousey could return to the Stamford-based promotion.
"It's a flip of a coin for Rousey. I'd imagine she's back at some point. She has a connection with TKO, don't know it's going to be anytime soon," he said. [From 35:20 onwards]
It will be interesting to see whether Ronda Rousey returns to the World Wrestling Entertainment now that the company is under TKO's wing and with Triple H overseeing the creative.