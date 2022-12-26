What to expect on the final WWE RAW episode of 2022?

WWE RAW will present its final episode of 2022 this Monday. It's been quite a year for the red brand, and that's exactly what they plan on showing us. Confused? Allow us to explain.

On the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that the upcoming one would be a highlight package episode showcasing the best moments of the calendar year. The show will not be aired live as WWE has a house show scheduled for the same day. Many members of the red brand's roster will be at the event, making it impossible to host a live episode.

As such, if you are planning on watching the year-end special, you will want to know if it is worth your time. Here’s our preview of what you can expect on the final episode of WWE RAW in 2022.

A commercial aired during last week's episode giving us a glimpse of what might be in store. It featured Bianca Belair's win at WrestleMania 38 and John Cena's return to WWE. In our opinion, we could see some Cody Rhodes versus Seth 'Freakin' Rollins segments and brawls, RK-Bro's fun escapades, Braun Strowman's legendary return, and much more. Just don't expect anything significant to take place.

Positives of WWE RAW not being live this week

WWE RAW will showcase a taped highlight reel instead of a live episode this week. With everyone still very much in their Christmas spirit, it is nice to see WWE give their employees an extra day off. Superstars of the red brand will not have to show up until January 2, right after New Year's Day.

The first live show back will be the December 30, 2022 episode of SmackDown. The show will feature John Cena's in-ring return after a year and the presence of Roman Reigns in the same match. The extended break will make the WWE Universe that much more excited for the upcoming episode.

It is therefore a good thing that there is a gap between the live shows due to RAW being a special episode this week. Our favorite superstars will be well-rested and ready to go when the time comes. That in turn will make their performances that much more enjoyable.

