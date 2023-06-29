What to expect from Roman Reigns on SmackDown before MITB 2023? The Usos better watch out

Roman Reigns' world was rocked upside down two weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. Jey Uso sided with his brother, Jimmy, as he superkicked Reigns and Solo Sikoa's heads off, leaving The Bloodline.

This week, on a special episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief will be in attendance. He can do numerous things during the show, including seeking answers from his former Right Hand Man, Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns & Sikoa could lure The Usos and assault them a day before their tag team match at Money in the Bank 2023. Jimmy and Jey Uso got the upper hand last week with an attack on Sikoa, while the latter attempted to save his Tribal Chief. Reigns might ask help from other superstars in return for a future title shot and outnumber The Usos ahead of the July 1 show.

Vince McMahon is reportedly still involved in Roman Reigns' storylines and gives a lot of creative inputs

Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's head booker almost a year ago and has impressed everyone. A few months after retirement, McMahon returned to the company to facilitate WWE's sale to Endeavor.

It has been rumored that Vince McMahon sporadically gives his input on WWE's storylines. One superstar that Vince McMahon has taken a keen interest in is Roman Reigns. According to Ringside News, only a few people are involved in Reigns' storylines and the conclusions of his bouts. The team includes McMahon, Triple H, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and head writer Ryan Callahan.

Steve Carrier @steve_carrier WWE treats Roman Reigns' creative direction a lot differently.



With Roman Reigns at the peak of his powers, all the top people in the company are involved in making his legacy even greater. One small mistake could spoil all the good work done over the years. Hence, extra care is seemingly needed regarding The Head of the Table's storylines.

