"What the f**k?" - When Ex-WWE star disclosed the truth about her legit fight with Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is one of the top superstars on the current WWE roster. Over the past few years, she has shared the ring with many top wrestlers, including former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

On the August 30, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW, The Queen went head-to-head against The Irresistible Force. However, their bout seemed awkward to the WWE Universe as the two ladies exchanged what looked like legitimate blows. Many fans even believed Flair and Jax went off-script and had a real shoot-fight in the ring.

In an interview with The Sessions podcast in February 2022, Jax opened up about her match against Flair, revealing that it did not go according to plan:

"We were kind of laying into each other, and I was like, 'What the heck is going on right now?' And I think at the point where everybody saw on TV, I was just like, 'F*** this, dude. You're laying into me, I don't know what's going on.' So I just gave her a two-piece back that kind of rocked her back into like, 'Let's finish this match and get sh*t together,'" she said.

The former RAW Women's Champion stated that she did not know why the match went that way or what caused the miscommunication between her and Flair. She then detailed her conversation with The Queen backstage after the bout:

"She's one of my best friends, so it wasn't like we were sitting there super mad. There was some sort of miscommunication. We got backstage and I literally was like, 'What the f**k?' I look at her and I said, 'Are you good?' She said, 'Yeah, yeah, out there something went off and I didn't feel right,'" Jax added.

A former WWE Superstar once went off-script to insult Charlotte Flair. Check out that story here.

Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39

After spending nearly seven years as an active competitor in WWE, Nia Jax was released from her contract in 2021. However, she made a surprise one-off return last January to participate in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair returned to in-ring action last December after several months of absence. On her first night back, The Queen defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. She will now defend her title against the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Five incidents have changed Charlotte Flair's life. Check them out here.

Poll : 0 votes