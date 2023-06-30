What if Finn Balor's former nemesis returns for revenge at Money in the Bank? Exploring possibilities of major comeback

At Money in the Bank, Finn Balor has quite the opportunity in his hands. For the first time since 2016, Balor has the chance to seek revenge from Seth Rollins for the entire fiasco about the Universal Championship. At this year's MITB, Balor will challenge Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship.

While things seem to be under control for Balor heading into Money in the Bank, there is a possibility that a WWE legend returns to cost Balor his title. The legend in question is none other than the Rated R superstar, Edge. A former teammate of Balor, Edge is yet to seek complete revenge for what Balor did to him.

The Judgment Day, a faction of which Balor is an integral part, was originally founded by Edge. However, the Irish wrestler, along with other members, brutally attacked Edge and betrayed him. This is something that must still be playing in the mind of the Hall of Famer, and it would only make sense if he wanted to seek revenge.

Currently, there is a lot of tension within Judgment Day. This would serve as the perfect opportunity for The Ultimate Opportunist to not only make his return but also put an end to the stable once and for all. If this happens, Edge can expect to receive a huge pop from the crowd.

Finn Balor has been accused of ruining a young fan's night during a recent live event

At a recent live event in Liverpool, England, Finn Balor was scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in a street fight. While everyone was excited to witness the action, Balor, before the match, ruined the night of a 12-year-old. He tore a Rhodes poster brought by the young fan.

For quite a while now, Balor has been playing a heel. The 41-year-old has done a great job as a villain, and fans love to see how Balor has reinvented himself to stay in the big picture. His act of tearing up the young fan's poster could be attributed to the fact that he is trying to cement himself as a bigger heel.

While Finn Balor's act might have ruined the 12-year-old's night, he did not entirely succeed. Before Balor's entrance, Cody Rhodes had already made his entrance, and he had given the young girl his belt. The 12-year-old's mother detailed this incident on Twitter. She wrote:

"@FinnBalor may have tried to ruin my daughter's (age 12) night 🤣, but nothing was ever going to spoil her special moment with @CodyRhodes #WWELiverpool."

While Finn Balor tried to ruin the girl's night, that did not happen. Instead, The Judgment Day member had his night ruined. Despite trying his best, Balor fell short and lost the street fight to Rhodes. Now, the Irish wrestler will hope the same does not happen at Money in the Bank.

