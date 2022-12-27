What did former WWE Star Chris Nowinski say about Tua Tagovailoa's after concussion protocol?

Given Chris Nowinski's time as a former WWE star, it's no wonder why he has a deep and personal understanding of concussions, which he highly expressed after Tua Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol.

The Green Bay Packers were successful in winning their recent match against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. Although the latter was leading in their first few moments, they still ended up losing with a 26-20 score. Unfortunately, for the latter team, it looks like their loss is not the only negative event that transpired during the game.

On Monday, it was announced by Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel that Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms. This is concerning to many, as the player has had an extensive history of concussions.

During a previous game against the Buffalo Bills, Tua banged his head after being pushed to the ground and struggled to walk after, which was credited to a back injury. Days later, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury that even required medical assistance.

Following the announcement of the head coach, former WWE star Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, expressed his concerns about the football player. The former accused the Miami team of missing the possible symptoms during the game in the second quarter and believes no doctors will clear Tagovailoa.

"Sadly, it happened. Tua Tagovailoa is in the #concussion protocol after reporting symptoms today, likely from this play in Q2 ⬇️. Missed by team again, despite poor play & 3 INT's (Interceptions) after. 3rd concussion of season-no doctor in their right mind can clear him this year. Season over."

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1

Tua Tagovailoa is in the . Missed by team again, despite poor play & 3 INT's after. 3rd concussion of season-no doctor in their right mind can clear him this year. Season over. Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1



If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL.If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right twitter.com/NFL/status/157… If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL.If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right twitter.com/NFL/status/157… Sadly, it happened.Tua Tagovailoa is in the #concussion protocol after reporting symptoms today, likely from this play in Q2. Missed by team again, despite poor play & 3 INT's after. 3rd concussion of season-no doctor in their right mind can clear him this year. Season over. twitter.com/chrisnowinski1… Sadly, it happened. Tua Tagovailoa is in the #concussion protocol after reporting symptoms today, likely from this play in Q2 ⬇️. Missed by team again, despite poor play & 3 INT's after. 3rd concussion of season-no doctor in their right mind can clear him this year. Season over. twitter.com/chrisnowinski1… https://t.co/NcMb5ZGOf4

Chris Nowinski's concern about Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol stems from his history in WWE

The former WWE star began his career in the Stamford-based company when he joined the first season of Tough Enough, where he was one of the three finalists but still came up short. Despite this, Nowinski was eventually signed to the Stamford-based promotion in 2002, but it didn't last long.

His professional wrestling career was cut short in 2003, and it all started during that year's Royal Rumble match, where Edge landed on Nowinski's head, which caused post-concussion syndrome later in his career. Although he wrestled a few more months later, he retired from wrestling in June.

After his departure, he explored the importance of concussion awareness and started the CLF. Alongside Chris Nowinski, Dr. Robert Cantu, who checked on the former WWE star after he suffered a concussion, co-founded the foundation.

What do you think about Chris Nowinski's take on Tua Tagovailoa? Share your thoughts below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes