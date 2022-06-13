5 former WWE Superstars you may not know are now very successful outside of wrestling

Although they have had limited success in WWE, a few former superstars have thrived outside of wrestling.

Throughout its history, not every wrestler has succeeded in making an impact in WWE. Some of these superstars retired from professional wrestling right after leaving the company.

Despite failing to make it big in the wrestling business, some former WWE Superstars have become very successful in other fields. A few of them currently lead their own companies.

Here are five former WWE Superstars you may not know now have very successful careers outside of wrestling.

#5. Lauren Jones

Lauren Jones now has her own shoe brand

In 2004, Lauren Jones (AKA Lauren Lorraine) signed with Vince McMahon's company. Nevertheless, the WWE Universe never had the chance to see her compete in an official match. Just a few months after joining the company, Jones asked for her release and left in early 2005.

Although her WWE career was short and unsuccessful, Jones thrived outside the wrestling industry. The former WWE Superstar became a successful businesswoman. She is now the co-founder, chief customer officer, and designer of Lauren Lorraine Shoes.

While Jones's brand started as bridal footwear, it has expanded over the past few years. It now offers all kinds of shoes in addition to handbags and headbands. In 2019, the Miss Universe organization chose Jones's brand as the official footwear sponsor for the Miss USA pageant.

In an interview with Footwear News, Jones disclosed why her brand was the perfect choice for the beauty pageant.

"They are versatile and can fit with any look. We are a unique special occasion footwear brand, and we stand out for being glamorous in a fun feminine way. Our shoes represent the kind of girl the Miss Universe organization is working with so it seemed like a natural fit," she said.

Since leaving WWE, Jones has also pursued an acting career in Hollywood. In 2007, she appeared as a reporter in Spider-Man 3. Three years later, she played the role of Cheyenne in The Expendables.

#4. Former WWE Hardcore Champion Chris Nowinski

After graduating from Harvard with a degree in sociology, Chris Nowinski participated in the first season of Tough Enough. Although he failed to win the competition, he later signed with WWE.

In mid-2002, Nowinski made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. However, his run ended nearly a year later as he left the company in 2003 due to suffering from post-concussion syndrome. The Harvard graduate then decided to retire from professional wrestling in 2004.

After his departure, Nowinski co-founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation (FKA Sports Legacy Institute). According to the foundation's official website, its mission is to "support athletes, Veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE; achieve smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation." It also aims to end CTE through prevention and research.

Nowinski earned a Ph.D. in Behavioral Neuroscience from the Boston University School of Medicine. In 2006, he wrote the investigative book Head Games: Football’s Concussion Crisis. The former WWE Superstar has also authored more than 30 scientific publications.

In addition to co-founding the Concussion Legacy Foundation, Nowinski co-founded the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank. He also held the position of co-director of the Boston University Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy between 2008 and 2014.

Nowinski is currently the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. For his work, the 43-year-old has received many awards over the past few years. These include the Ernst Jokl Sports Medicine Award, the Distinguished Service Award from the United States Sports Academy, and the CoBI Award from the Council on Brain Injury.

#3. Raymond Rougeau

Raymond Rougeau is now a successful politician

In the mid-1980s, Raymond Rougeau joined WWE after competing for nearly a decade and a half in other promotions. He spent about four years as an active competitor before retiring from in-ring action in 1990. Rougeau then became a French-language color commentator.

The Canadian superstar left Vince McMahon's company in 2002 to pursue a career in politics. The 67-year-old has found success as a politician. In 2002, he became a city councilor in Rawdon, Quebec. Eleven years later, Rougeau became deputy mayor. A few months ago, he was elected mayor of Rawdon with 61% of the vote.

In an interview with As It Happens, the newly-elected mayor explained how wrestling prepared him to become a politician.

"There are some parallels. I mean, the wrestling ring was a lot of wear and tear on the body. In politics, your body is OK, but you get attacked on different levels, you know? You have to have a layer of protection," he said.

Rougeau returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2017 in his former role as a French-language color commentator. However, he left again in 2021.

#2. Eva Marie

After signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2013, Eva Marie spent nearly four years in Vince McMahon's company. However, she left WWE in 2017 to pursue other options.

During her time in the company, Marie was heavily criticized for her lack of in-ring skills. Many fans considered her WWE run unsuccessful. However, All Red Everything found much more success after leaving the company.

The former WWE Superstar pursued an acting career in Hollywood. She has appeared in a few movies and TV shows, including Inconceivable and Paradise City.

Marie also became a fitness trainer and an Instagram influencer. She now has 5.5 million followers on Instagram. In 2016, All Red Everything launched her brand NEM. The brand includes NEM Fit and NEM Fashion. The former Total Divas star recently launched the NEM Fit app.

In May 2021, Eva Marie returned to Vince McMahon's company. However, her second run ended shortly. The company released the 37-year-old from her contract in November of that same year.

#1. Amy Weber

Amy Weber is now a successful real estate broker

In 1992, Amy Weber kicked off her acting career by appearing in the famous TV sitcom Saved By the Bell. In the years that followed, she acted in several other movies and TV shows, including Pacific Blue and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Weber then participated in the second edition of the Diva Search competition in 2004. Although she finished second, WWE signed her to a deal anyway. Her run in Vince McMahon's company lasted for about a year, during which Weber competed in only two matches. She then left the company and retired in 2005.

After her departure, the former Diva Search contestant continued her acting career. She also released a music album, Let it Rain, in 2012.

In addition to being an actress and singer, Weber is now a very successful real estate broker. The 51-year-old is currently the Director of Residential Sales of Beverly & Co. The former wrestler also hosts her own podcast, Amy Weber Unleashed.

