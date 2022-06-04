5 WWE women you may not know have appeared in famous movies and TV shows

Some WWE women have appeared in famous movies and TV shows over the past few decades. However, several WWE fans probably never noticed.

Liv Morgan will soon make her acting debut in the movie The Kill Room. Morgan will star in the film alongside two of Hollywood's biggest names, Uma Thurman and Academy Award winner Samuel L. Jackson.

A few other female WWE Superstars have also pursued an acting career over the past few years. While many wrestling fans probably follow the work of The Rock, John Cena, and Batista in Hollywood, they may have missed appearances of these female superstars in famous movies and TV shows.

Here are five female WWE Superstars you may not know have appeared in famous movies and TV shows.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson appeared on Baywatch in 1999

Before entering the professional wrestling business, Torrie Wilson pursued an acting career in Los Angeles. In 1999, she made an appearance on one of the most famous television shows, Baywatch. The 46-year-old played the role of a Galaxy Girl Competitor in an episode titled "Galaxy Girls."

That same year, Wilson kicked off her wrestling career after attending a WCW house show with one of her ex-boyfriends. In an interview with Wrestling Digest, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how she got into the wrestling business.

"I never watched wrestling. I didn't have cable growing up. I was pursuing acting in LA. and went to a house show and got backstage because the guy that I was dating was a huge wrestling fan. He was pointing out who everybody was. (...) One of the guys backstage asked me if I would like to walk out to the ring with Scott Steiner. I said, 'Sure. Why not?' It was kind of a love-at-first-sight thing. Feeling that crowd all around me was an awesome feeling," she said.

After a short stint in WCW, Wilson joined Vince McMahon's company in 2001. She spent nearly seven years as a regular competitor in WWE. The company then released her from her contract in 2008. Following her departure, she retired from professional wrestling.

Since her retirement, Wilson has become a web-based fitness trainer. She also appeared in two movies starring Bruce Willis, Marauders and Precious Cargo.

#4. Lauren Jones

Lauren Jones appeared in The Expendables

In late 2004, Lauren Jones joined Vince McMahon's company. However, the 39-year-old's run lasted only a few months as she left the company in 2005 before ever competing in a match.

In an interview with Todd Matthy, Jones revealed that she left WWE to pursue a career in Hollywood.

"I had realized that I at some point I would wind up either forced to do Playboy and continuing wrestling and I didn’t see that as something I wanted to do at the time. I really wanted to move into movies and film production. So, I decided to pursue some other opportunities that came along. I was asked to be a Barker's Beauty on 'The Price is Right' and I decided to take opportunities that were more suited to me at the time. I never said I would close the door to the WWE, we decided it would an open door and if I wanted to come back great, if not no problem. We left on amicable terms and I just decided to pursue some other opportunities in Hollywood," she said.

In 2007, Jones appeared as a reporter in the famous movie Spider-Man 3. Three years later, she played the role of Cheyenne in another popular film, The Expendables.

In addition to being an actress, Jones is also a shoe designer, entrepreneur, and model.

#3. Trinity

After competing in a few different promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, Trinity (AKA Stephanie Finochio) officially signed with Vince McMahon's company in early 2006. However, her WWE run ended when the company released her from her contract in June 2007.

Trinity then retired from in-ring action to focus on her stunt work. As a stuntwoman, the former WWE Superstar has appeared in several famous movies, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Spider-Man 2, World Trade Center, and Sex and the City 2.

Besides her stunt work, Trinity has also acted in a few movies, including The Night Never Sleeps, Jesse, and Knock Knock.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

Chyna @ChynaJoanLaurer



What was your favorite Chyna appearance on a TV show?!



#TeamChyna Chyna on Sabrina The Teenage Witch!What was your favorite Chyna appearance on a TV show?! Chyna on Sabrina The Teenage Witch!What was your favorite Chyna appearance on a TV show?!#TeamChyna https://t.co/KsR3mxqmNP

In 1997, Chyna (AKA Joanie Laurer) debuted in WWE. She spent nearly four years in the company, during which she won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the Women's Title once, before leaving in 2001. The Ninth Wonder of the World later competed in a few other promotions, including NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

The former Women's Champion has also acted in a few movies and TV shows, including Cougar Club, Illegal Aliens, Pacific Blue, and Losing Control. One of the most famous TV shows that Chyna appeared on was Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. She played the role of Mary Jo Ponder in an episode titled "Driving Mr. Goodman."

In 2013, Chyna made her last movie appearance when she played the role of a psychic in White T. Three years later, The Ninth Wonder of the World tragically passed away.

#1. Amy Weber

Amy Weber appeared on Saved by the Bell

After participating in the second edition of the Diva Search competition in 2004, Amy Weber had a short stint in Vince McMahon's company, during which she competed in only two matches. She then left WWE in February 2005.

Several years before joining Vince McMahon's company, Weber kicked off her acting career. In 1992, she appeared on the famous TV show Saved by the Bell. She also appeared on Pacific Blue in 1998 and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2001, among several other shows.

Weber has also acted in several movies, including Forbidden Games, Joe Dirt, and Unbeatable Harold. The 52-year-old is currently a very successful real estate broker. She is now the Director of Residential Sales of Beverly & Co.

