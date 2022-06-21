What does the future hold for former WWE Champion AJ Styles?

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has accomplished as much or more than just about any professional wrestler in the industry today. A multi-time champion in both World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA, The Phenomenal One set a new standard for hybrid high flyers who could mix in solid mat work with aerial artistry.

He debuted in WWE to a roaring ovation at Royal Rumble 2016. Styles' sparkling reputation already preceded him, and management immediately put him on a fast track to glory.

Once thought to be 'too small' or 'too southern' to be a dominant star in WWE, he proved all the doubters wrong and will someday be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

But that's likely a few years away. In the meantime, Styles still has some more buildings to leap with a single bound. In WWE, that means chasing the top title in all the land.

Could AJ Styles be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by the end of 2022?

Obviously, things are up in the air with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship right now; Brock Lesnar is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the title at SummerSlam.

It's looking more and more like Lesnar might be the guy who finally snaps The Tribal Chief's amazing run at the top of the promotion. Reigns is pulling back on his schedule going forward, and that may mean having him out of the title picture for a while.

However, it doesn't really matter which one comes out on top on July 30, as they are both head and shoulders over nearly every other performer on the roster. So it's always difficult to find a scenario where they end up counting the lights in every contest.

Translation: There just aren't many worthy names believable enough to defeat either Lesnar or Reigns.

Cody Rhodes could have been that challenger this summer had he not been sidelined for nine months due to tearing his pectoral muscle clean off the bone. That might have forced WWE to go with a backup plan, and for now, that's The Beast Incarnate.

Interestingly, with Styles' work ethic and ability to match up well with any opponent, he would be a logical choice to take the gold at some point.

The Phenomenal One is a performer with pinpoint precision, and he's loved and respected by the WWE Universe. Despite all the adulation, he is still able to work as a heel, depending on who he's feuding with.

It's not a case of 'he deserves it'; that goes without saying. AJ is also simply the logical choice for a company that produces so much content on a weekly basis. The two top names on the main roster both work on a limited basis, while Mr. Reliable is still delivering Phenomenal Forearms week after week.

If the promotion is looking to validate the fact that they've essentially merged their two top titles, they need to (for now) put them on someone who can consistently appear on both RAW and SmackDown, as well as defend the belt at almost all the premium live events.

Before Cody Rhodes comes back or the company signs another marquee free agent, they should hand the keys to the franchise over to someone they know they can count on.

It also has to be someone who is qualified enough to replace either Reigns or Lesnar, and it will take a really Phenomenal performer to accomplish that feat.

